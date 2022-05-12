Skip to main content

Four-Star Tight End Walker Lyons Locks in BYU Official Visit

Lyons is one of the top five 2023 tight ends in the country

When BYU offered 2023 tight end Walker Lyons a scholarship back in December of 2020, it was only his second scholarship offer. Since then, he has received nearly 30 offers including offers from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma and USC among others. He was also upgraded to four-star status by all the major recruiting services. Lyons has been one of BYU's top priorities in the 2023 class from the beginning, and the Cougars' commitment to recruit Lyons heavily has paid off thus far. In February, Lyons released his top six schools and BYU made the cut alongside Ohio State, Stanford, Utah, BYU, Alabama, and USC.

On Thursday, Lyons announced his plans to take an official visit to BYU in June. Lyons has been on campus multiple times already and he was in attendance for BYU's win over Utah last season, but landing an official visit is an important milestone in the recruiting process. Recruits are allowed only five official visits, meaning Lyons will only be able to officially visit five of his top six schools. 

Lyons is also close with some of BYU's top 2023 targets and fellow four-star recruits like Spencer Fano, Smith Snowden, and Hunter Clegg.

In an earlier interview with Cougs Daily, Lyons talked about his experience visiting BYU in September and the impact the visit made on his recruitment. "My view on BYU after the weekend definitely changed," Lyons said after attending BYU's 26-17 win over Utah in person. "From winning a big game against a great PAC-12 team and then moving to the Big 12, it was just a great weekend for BYU football, and I was happy to be there to witness how awesome it really is."

Lyons

Lyons has family ties to the BYU football program. His Dad, Tim Lyons, was a defensive back for BYU from 1996-1997. Even with prior knowledge of BYU and its fans, Lyons was very impressed by the environment at Lavell Edwards Stadium that day. "The crowd was crazy," Lyons said. "I felt the energy present and I was hyped for sure."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Following the win, the recruits in attendance were invited into the locker room to celebrate with the team. Lyons said that was his favorite part of the visit. "My favorite part of the visit was going to the game, and seeing the culture of the team after the win in the locker room...Kalani seems like such a real coach and is really awesome."

Should Lyons sign with BYU, he would be the highest-rated tight end to sign with the Cougars and one of the five highest-rated recruits to sign with BYU.

