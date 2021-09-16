Four-Star Tight End Walker Lyons Impressed by BYU Visit

When BYU offered 2023 tight end Walker Lyons a scholarship back in December, it was only his second scholarship offer. Since then, he has received nearly 30 offers including offers from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma and USC among others. He is also been upgraded to four-star status by all the major recruiting services. Lyons was in attendance for BYU's victory over Utah last weekend. I caught up with Walker to recap his unofficial visit to Provo.

"My view on BYU after the weekend definitely changed," Lyons said. "From winning a big game against a great PAC-12 team and then moving to the Big 12, it was just a great weekend for BYU football, and I was happy to be there to witness how awesome it really is."

Lyons has family ties to the BYU football program. His Dad, Tim Lyons, was a defensive back for BYU from 1996-1997. Even with prior knowledge of BYU and its fans, Lyons was very impressed by the environment at Lavell Edwards Stadium. "The crowd was crazy," Lyons said. "I felt the energy present and I was hyped for sure."

Following the win, the recruits in attendance were invited into the locker room to celebrate with the team. Lyons said that was his favorite part of the visit. "My favorite part of the visit was going to the game, and seeing the culture of the team after the win in the locker room...Kalani seems like such a real coach and is really awesome."

During the visit, Walker hung out with some of BYU's top targets in the class of 2023: offensive tackle prospect Spencer Fano and quarterback prospect Javance Tupouata-Johnson. "We were all just enjoying our time and really loved our experience there, we all get along very well and we could definitely see us playing together somewhere whether that be BYU or somewhere else. Those guys are some of my very good friends."

Lyons is still over a year away from signing with his school of choice. With so many months to go and so many schools competing for his signature, anything can happen. However, BYU is in a promising position following the visit. Lyons concluded by saying he will "definitely be back [to BYU] in the future."