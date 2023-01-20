How BYU's Transfer Class Stacks Up Against its Big 12 Peers

In the new era of college football, college football programs can turnover their rosters at an unprecedented level thanks to the transfer portal. For a school like BYU who is poised to join the Big 12, the transfer portal is the easiest and most effective way to add immediate talent to the roster. BYU isn't the only Big 12 school trying to inject talent into their program for next season. As of this writing, the 14 schools that make up the new Big 12 have added eight transfers per team on average.

Today, we take a look at BYU's transfer class and how it stacks up against their Big 12 peers.

BYU

Notable Additions: QB Kedon Slovis, RB Aidan Robbins, DB Eddie Heckard, OL Paul Maile, Edge Isaiah Bagnah, DL Jackson Cravens, OL Ian Fitzgerald, OL Weylin Lapuaho

BYU has added multiple difference makers from the transfer portal. Kedon Slovis and Aidan Robbins headline the class on offense and are favorites to start at quarterback and running back, respectively. Robbins received a four-star transfer rating and is tied for the highest-rated transfer running back. Paul Maile and Ian Fitzgerald will make an immediate impact on the offensive offense line, and Weylin Lapuaho provides depth along the interior. Eddie Heckard, Isaiah Bagnah, and Jackson Cravens will likely start right away for the BYU defense.

Notable Losses: OL Clark Barrington, LB Keenan Pili, DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally, OL Campbell Barrington, DL Logan Fano, LB Tate Romney

BYU has taken its lumps in the transfer portal as well. As of this writing, seven BYU transfers have committed to play for Power Five schools.

Transfer Portal Ranking: 53rd

Transfer portal rankings, created by 247 Sports, are the only way to compare transfer classes. They are in the very early stages, however, and they are far from perfect. With that being said, transfer rankings should be taken with a grain of salt.

Oklahoma

Notable Additions: DL Dasan McCullough, TE Austin Stogner, DL Trace Ford, Ol Walter Rouse, DL Davon Sears, WR Andrel Anthony

The Sooners are coming off an uncharacteristic 6-7 season and looking for instant upgrades at various positions. Oklahoma boasts the highest transfer class ranking in the Big 12. The Sooners have already added 14 players from the transfer portal including four four-star transfers.

Notable Losses: QB Nick Evers, Edge Clayton Smith, Edge Kevonte Henry, S Bryson Washington, CB Kendall Dennis

Like most programs, the Sooners have lost some talented players in the portal. Oklahoma has lost five players to the portal that were four-star recruits in high school.

Transfer Portal Ranking: 10th

Oklahoma State

Notable Additions: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, CB Kenneth Harris, OL Dalton Cooper, OL Noah McKinney

The Cowboys have added a lot of talent through the transfer portal, their transfer class ranks 15th in the country. Washington State transfer De'Zhaun Stribling highlights the OSU class.

Notable Losses: QB Spencer Sanders, Ath Braylin Presley, RB Dominic Richardson, S Thomas Harper, LB Mason Cobb

Few teams have lost more to the transfer portal than Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have lost nine transfers to Power Five schools, perhaps none more notable than veteran quarterback Spencer Sanders.

Transfer Portal Ranking: 15th

TCU

Notable Additions: WR JoJo Earle, OL Tommy Brockermeyer, RB Trey Sanders, WR John Paul Richardson, TE Jack Bech, CB Avery Helm

The Horned Frogs have capitalized on their run to the naitional championship in the transfer portal. TCU has added a trio of Alabama transfers in JoJo Earle, Tommy Brockermeyer, and Trey Sanders.

Notable Losses: QB Sam Jackson, S D'Arco Perkins-McAllister, WR Quincy Brown

Transfer Portal Ranking: 21st

Baylor

Notable Additions: QB Sawyer Robertson, OL Clark Barrington, Dominic Richardson, OL Campbell Barrington, WR Ketron Jackson

The Bears needed quarterback and offensive line help through the transfer portal, and that's exactly what they got. Mississippi State QB transfer Sawyer Robertson was a key addition after backup QB Kyron Drones transferred to Virginia Tech.

Notable Losses: CB Lorando Johnson, S Al Walcott, OL Micah Mazzccua, QB Kyron Drones

Transfer Portal Ranking: 24th

Kansas

Notable Additions: DL Patrick Joyner, LB JB Brown, CB Damarius McGhee, DL Gage Keys, OL Logan Brown

After making a bowl game for the first time in years, Kansas has added 10 players from the portal to continue improving its roster.

Notable Losses: RB Ky Thomas

Of the players that have transferred away from Kansas, none have landed at Power Five programs.

Transfer Portal Ranking: 33rd

Kansas State

Notable Additions: RB Treshaun Ward, WR Keagan Johnson, CB Marques Sigle, DL Jevon Banks

Kansas State has only added four players from the transfer portal. Florida State transfer RB Treshaun Ward will be an immediate impact player for the Wildcats.

Notable Losses: LB Krew Jackson

Transfer Portal Ranking: 40th

Cincinnati

Notable Additions: WR Dee Wiggins, CB Jordan Young

Cincinnati has already added 14 players from the transfer portal.

Notable Losses: WR Quincy Burroughs, OL Joe Huber, WR Will Pauling, Edge Maurio Eugenio, WR Nick Mardner, WR Jadon Thompson, CB Ja'Quan Sheppard

The Bearcats have lost a lot of talented players to the portal since the departure of head coach Luke Fickell.

Transfer Portal Ranking: 41st

Texas

Notable Additions: S Jalen Catalon, CB Gavin Holmes

Texas has only added three players from the transfer portal.

Notable Losses: OL Junio Angilanu, DL Ovie Oghoufo

Texas has lost nine players to Power Five teams and 14 players total.

Transfer Portal Ranking: 43rd

West Virginia

Notable Additions: DL Fatorma Mulbah, WR Devin Carter, TE Kole Taylor

After missing a bowl game in 2022, The Mountaineers have looked to the transfer portal to add more talent. West Virginia has added eight players as of this writing.

Notable Losses: DL Jordan Jefferson, DL Taijh Austin, WR Kaden Prather, QB JT Daniels, CB Charles Woods

West Virginia has lost a lot of talented players to the transfer portal. Starting quarterback JT Daniel transferred from WVU to Rice.

Transfer Portal Ranking: 47th

Texas Tech

Notable Additions: WR Deandrae McCray, S CJ Baskerville, DL Quincy Ledet

Texas Tech is a program on the rise in the Big 12. The Red Raiders have added only four players from the transfer portal.

Notable Losses: DL Jordan Jefferson, DL Taijh Austin, WR Kaden Prather, QB JT Daniels, CB Charles Woods

Texas Tech has lost 12 players to the transfer portal.

Transfer Portal Ranking: 49th

Houston

Notable Additions: LB Ish Harris, OL Jaylen Garth, QB Donovan Smith, WR Stephon Johnson

Houston has added eight players from the transfer portal for its first season in the Big 12.

Notable Losses: OL Ugonna Nnanna, WR Cody Jackson



Houston has lost 12 players to the transfer portal.

Transfer Portal Ranking: 64th

UCF

Notable Additions: OL Amari Knight, CB Fred Davis, WR Trent Whittimore

UCF has added 11 players from the transfer portal already.

Notable Losses: DL Karlis Bailey-Vice, WR Jordan Johson, CB Davonte Brown, LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, QB Mikey Keene



UCF has lost multiple former four-star recruits to the transfer portal, many of which have ended up at Power Five schools like Miami and Ole Miss.

Transfer Portal Ranking: 64th

Iowa State

Notable Additions: LB Zachary Lovett, RB Arlen Harris Jr.

Iowa State has only added two players through the transfer portal.

Notable Losses: OL Ugonna Nnanna, WR Cody Jackson



Iowa State has lost nine players to the transfer portal.

Transfer Portal Ranking: 67th

