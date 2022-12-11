Missouri Transfer Davion Sistrunk Talks BYU Offer

Since the transfer window opened, more than one thousand FBS players have entered the transfer portal. With so many players available, college football teams across the country have spent the last week trying to add impact transfers to their rosters. BYU, just like everyone else, is looking to bolster its roster through the portal for 2023 and beyond. One player that has emerged as a BYU target is Missouri cornerback transfer Davion Sistrunk. Sistrunk is a native of Florida that has three years of eligibility remaining. We caught up with Davion to discuss his most recent offer to BYU.

Sistrunk got in touch with BYU through BYU's director of recruiting Pat Hickman. Hickman recruited Davion when he was at Virginia, and Virginia was one of many Power Five schools to offer Sistrunk a scholarship when he was in high school. He held other offers from the likes of Penn State, USC, Tennessee, Baylor, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and various others. In total, he received 26 offers in high school.

Davion signed with Missouri as part of the 2021 signing class. He spent two years at Missouri before entering the portal.

Since entering the transfer portal, Davion has received offers from BYU and Prarie View A&M. He has also been in touch with other schools. "With me just going into the portal, I am talking to a bunch of schools right now," Sistrunk said.

Sistrunk wasn't recruited by BYU out of high school, but he was aware of BYU's football program. "I know that they are always competitive and that they are joining the Big 12," Sistrunk said when asked what he knew about BYU before entering the transfer portal.

On what he is looking for in his next school, Davion said, "I'm just looking to play at a high level and to feel comfortable."

Listed at 6'1, Davion is a long defensive back with superb athleticism. He flashed his athleticism on this dunk when he was in high school:

He also has good ball skills as a defensive back. You can check out his high school film where he shows off his skillset that made him a coveted recruit.

Sistrunk won't wait long before he commits to his next school of choice. He tells Cougs Daily that he plans to enroll at his next school in January.

Davion has never visited BYU before, but that might change in the coming weeks. "We are working on a [BYU] visit soon," Sistrunk said.

BYU is pursuing various defensive backs in the transfer portal. Adding a player like Sistrunk to the cornerback pipeline would go a long ways shoring up the Cougars' future at that position.

Stay tuned for more transfer portal updates in the coming days.

