Roy High School's Parker Kingston Commits to BYU

On Monday night, BYU received a commitment from Roy High School's Parker Kingston. Kingston, who started at quarterback for Roy as a junior, was offered a scholarship as a wide receiver. Kingston played wide receiver at Roy as a sophomore when Jaxson Dart played quarterback for the Royals.

In July, Kingston made a verbal pledge to the Air Force Academy. After receiving an offer from BYU two weeks later, however, he opened up his recruitment. Kingston is BYU's 14th in the 2022 class.

While Kingston doesn't have any family connections to the BYU football program, he does, train with former BYU wide receiver Ross Apo. Apo is the founder of Mile Wide Receiver, he has trained current BYU wide receivers like Talmage Gunther, Puka Nacua, and Chase Roberts.

Apo describes Kingston as a "great athlete" that is fast, shifty, and naturally fluid. After playing quarterback last season, Kingston spent a a large portion of his offseason working out as a wide receiver. As a receiver, Kingston is "an above average route runner that will only get better. "If you take the wrong angle on Parker, he's gone," Apo said.

Listed at 5'11, Apo compared Kingston to former BYU wide receiver Micah Simon. Although he noted that Kingston's ability to pull up and change directions is more developed than Simon's coming out of high school.

Kingston has impressive speed. At a Colorado State camp this Summer, Kingston clocked a 4.43 40-yard dash and a 37" vertical jump.

During the Spring, Kingston participated in track for the first time. His times improved as the year went on until he recorded a PR of 10.79 in the 100M.

Parker's speed stands out on film. You can check out the highlights from his first three games this season below. Through the first three games, he threw for 261 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 27 times for 318 yards and 5 touchdowns.

In one game, Kingston lined up to return a kickoff - he took it back 98 yards for a touchdown.

You can also check out his junior and sophomore film.