The Nine Players BYU Has Offered During the Evaluation Period

Since the start of the evaluation period on April 15, BYU coaches have started traveling all across the country to visit recruits with BYU offers, and evaluate other recruits that are candidates to receive offers. Since April 15, BYU has extended nine offers to high school prospects of various graduating classes. In this article, we'll review all nine offers.

Credit: BYU Photo

Of the nine players that BYU has offered, eight of the nine hold competing FBS offers and seven of the nine hold competing P5 offers. In addition, none of these players are from the state of Utah. Since joining the Big 12, the Cougars are not afraid to swing for the fences and go head-to-head with P5 schools for out of state prospects with no prior connections to BYU. Historically speaking, BYU has struggled to land prospects that fit that definition. Even if BYU lands only one or two players like that per class, this shift in strategy will pay major dividends for the program in the future. Without further ado, here are the nine prospects that have received a BYU offer since the start of the evaluation period.

Dijon Stanley - 2023

Dijon Stanley is a three-star athlete out of Los Angeles who primary plays running back for Granada Hills High School. He holds offers from Michigan, Washington, Colorado, and Washington State among others. His missed most of his junior season due to injury, but you can check out a few of his highlights below.

He has good size at 6'1 and he could play a few different positions at the next level although running back is his position of preference. He also excels in track and field as a sprinter for Granada Hills and he hopes to participate in track at the next level as well.

Sean Brown - 2023

Sean Brown is an athlete that could end up playing on either side of the ball at the next level, although defensive back feels like his natural position. He plays wide receiver and defensive back for Simi Valley High School and he also runs track. He currently holds competing offers from Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State, and Colorado State.

Chance Harrison - 2024

Chance Harrison is a long athlete listed at 6'2 as a sophomore in high school. BYU is the first school to offer Harrison, but I would expect him to bring in more offers over the next few years.

Gatlin Bair - 2024

Gatlin Bair is a 2024 wide receiver out of Idaho and already one of the fastest prospects out West. In a recent track meet, Bair clocked a 10.46 100 meter. He holds early competing offers from Utah, Boise State, Utah State, and Washington State. He'll receive more offers by the time he signs with his school of choice.

Alex Doost - 2023

Alex Doost is an offensive lineman out of Glendale, Arizona. He holds over 15 offers including offers from most of the PAC-12 and a few Big Ten offers like Michigan State and Indiana.

Leo Pulalasi - 2023

Leo Pulalasi is a running back out of Lakes High School in Washington. Listed at 6'1, 210 pounds, Pulalasi holds competing offers from Army, Colorado State, and Nevada.

Kenyon Sadiq - 2023

Kenyon Sadiq is the top prospect in Idaho and a four-star recruit. The 6'3 wide receiver has burst onto the scene receiving offers from the likes of Michigan, Oregon, Oregon State, Boise State, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Utah , and West Virginia among others. BYU was one of the first schools to contact him.

Keynan Higgins - 2023

A 6'5 prospect, Higgins is listed at both wide receiver and defensive back. He holds competing offers from Arizona State, Pitt, Washington State, Hawaii, and Fresno State. Higgins was offered by Ed Lamb.

Nyziah Hunter - 2023

Nyziah Hunter's recruitment is slowly starting to heat up. He received an offer from Oregon State a few days before receiving an offer from BYU. He also holds competing offers from Army and UMass.

Stay tuned for more Spring evaluation updates in the coming weeks.

