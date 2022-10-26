Jaylen Brown, now beginning his seventh season in the NBA, was a freshman at Cal in 2016 the last time the Golden Bears made it to the NCAA tournament.

For the past five years, the Bears have settled for losing seasons, often barely competitive.

That uninspiring track record led to the media projecting the Bears to finish 11th in the Pac-12 race this season. No surprise.

That doesn’t mean the Bears have to accept it.

“No disrespect to the media, but not any of you have seen our team, not one practice. We do like our group," coach Mark Fox, starting his fourth season, says in the video at the top of this story. "This is the first group since I came to Cal that has the length and athleticism across the lineup to give us favorable matchups."

“Always want to prove them wrong, not prove them right. I think we can do that,” senior center Lars Thiemann said at Pac-12 media day in San Francisco on Wednesday.

“People don’t really have insights on the team. It’s the fourth year with the coaching staff . . . now it’s our time. We’ve got all the pieces we need.”

Thiemann grew up in Germany, almost totally unaware of the NCAA tournament. Now he’s determined to taste the event before his college career is over, as he discusses in the video above.

Senior point guard Joel Brown talks in the video below about his perceptions of the NCAA tournament while growing up in Canada.

Fox is thrilled that his players aren't accepting the status quo.

“I think the conversation probably started with me. We set the bar very high in our locker room. These guys have been terrific in their approach, trying to win every day. I’m excited to hear they have high expectations.”

Brown says the team’s improved athleticism, length and depth raises give them an ability to play more up-tempo basketball and raises their ceiling.

“I think our mindset has changed a lot. We’re a lot more determined, especially with the guys we brought in. Our chemistry has definitely gotten closer,” he says in the video below.”

“This year I believe that we’ll turn a lot of heads. We understand the rankings came out this morning. That’s stuff we don’t really pay attention to. In the past you’ve seen teams ranked below and end up first and even making it to the tournament.”

Junior wing Jalen Celestine, the team’s top returning scorer at 7.5 points per game, will remain sidelined by injury until at least December, Fox said.

Otherwise, the Bears are feeling good about the talent that takes the floor every day at practice.

The newcomers include transfer guards DeJuan Clayton and Devin Askew.

Clayton scored more than 1,500 points at Coppin State while Askew spent one season each at Kentucky and Texas before returning to Northern California near his hometown of Sacramento. Both can play either guard position.

Fox says Clayton provides scoring, maturity and excellent basketball instincts.

Brown, who is working closely in practice with both newcomers, said Askew is in a good place.

“He brings confidence and great leadership. A lot of people talk about Kentucky and Texas, but he’s here at Cal now,” Brown said. “The narrative will definitely change. He’s happy where he’s at and he’s been doing really well. Devin’s definitely going to do a lot of great things this year.”

Cover photo of Cal senior guard Joel Brown

