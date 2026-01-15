No. 6 Duke Pulls Away From Cal in Front of Haas Pavilion Sellout

The outcome wasn’t what Cal wanted, but the Bears gave a glimpse of what’s possible, competing well much of the way before losing 71-56 to No. 6 Duke in front of a sellout at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday night.

Cal led for long stretches of the first half and trailed by just 3 points after two free throws by Lee Dort with 10:05 left.

The Blue Devils, playing at Haas for the first time, responded with a 12-1 burst to take charge at 62-48 with just under 7 minutes left.

The game drew 11,201 fans — now capacity for Haas — and Cal’s largest crowd since two years ago against USC when LeBron James showed up to watch son Bronny.

The big names on hand for this one included new football coach Tosh Lupoi, who got a standing ovation while addressing fans during a timeout, Cal Chancellor Rich Lyons and Bears all-time scoring king Jerome Randle.

They watched the Bears (13-5, 1-5 ACC) go right at the Blue Devils (16-1, 5-0), forging leads of 7-3, 13-7 and 25-19.

But Duke never let the Bears take charge and used a 13-0 run to close the first half for a 37-30 lead. Cal got as close as two points in the second but foul trouble impacted several key players and the Blue Devils pulled away for their 27th win in their past 28 games against ACC opponents.

The Duke lead reached 66-52 when freshman Cameron Boozer scored on a fastbreak layup with 5:55 left.

The Bears shot just 32 percent in the second half, making only one of eight tries from the 3-point arc.

Senior center Dort had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Bears, John Camden scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, before fouling out, and Justin Pippen contributed 10 points and five steals.

Boozer, the ACC scoring leader at 22.9 points per game, was held to four points in the first half. But he came alive in the second half and finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

Sophomore wing Isaiah Evans added 17 for the Blue Devils.

Cal had the modest total of 11 turnovers, but Duke cashed them in for 20 points. The visitors also held a 44-30 rebounding edge and outscored the Bears 17-2 on second chance points.

The Bears played well most of the first half, holding the lead for nearly 15 minutes and going up 30-24 lead when Camden hit a 3-pointer off a feed from DJ Campbell with 3:35 to play in the half.

But Duke scored the final 13 points of the half to zoom into a 37-30 lead before intermission. Evans did the heavy lifting, making two 3-pointers and scoring on a spin move in the lane for a dunk. He scored eight of his 12 first-half points in the final 1:28 of the period.

The Bears effectively locked up Boozer, limiting him to four points on 2-for-4 shooting. They gave the ACC scoring leader a couple different looks, sometimes sending a second defender at him, forcing him to give the ball up.

Camden and Dort each scored eight points in the half for the Bears, who had just one turnover in the game’s first 8 minutes but coughed up five more before halftime.

Cal returns to action Saturday at home against North Carolina. Tipoff is 1 p.m.

