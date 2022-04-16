Report: Cal Basketball Standout Andre Kelly Enters Transfer Portal

The Pac-12's No. 2 rebounder has one season of eligibility remaining after missing the final 11 games this past season

Andre Kelly, who was arguably Cal's best player this past season, has entered the transfer portal, according to the Verbal Commits site, which tracks transfers. There has been no further confirmation of the Friday listing of Kelly being in the transfer portal.

He has one season of college eligibility remaining.

This past season the 6-foot-8 Kelly averaged 13.4 points, which was second on the team and 13th in the Pac-12, and 8.4 rebounds, which was second in the conference, for the Golden Bears, who finished the season with a 12-20 record overall and 5-15 in the Pac-12.

Kelly was a reliable scorer in the paint and was Cal's only consistent inside threat. His 60.7% field-goal percentage ranked third in the Pac-12.

Kelly suffered a severe ankle injury in the Jan. 29 game against USC and the injury forced him to miss the final 11 games of the season. The Bears went 3-8 in the games Kelly missed.

It was unclear after the season whether Kelly would return for the 2022-23 season.

If Kelly does indeed transfer, which seems likely, Cal's 2022-23 team will be without its top three scorers from this past season as Jordan Shepherd (14.6 points) and Grant Anticevich (9.7 points) both exhausted their eligibility this past season. The Bears' top returning scorer would be Jalen Celestine, who averaged 7.5 points this past season.

When Kelly was sidelined, his place in the starting lineup was taken by 7-foot-1 Lars Thiemann, who showed improvement over the second half of the season. He averaged just 4.7 points for the season, but he averaged 8.2 points over the final five games.

This is the second straight year that Cal is expected to lose its best player through the transfer portal. Last year, Matt Bradley transferred to San Diego State and was named to the first-team all-Mountain West squad in 2021-22.

Cal has two freshman coming in next season, and 6-foot-9 ND Okafor may get more playing time in his first college season with Kelly headed elsewhere.

Cal is 35-58 in Mark Fox's three seasons as head coach.

