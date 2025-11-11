Cal Finds the Range From Deep Early in 93-65 Rout of Fullerton
Cal coach Mark Madsen was adamant that his team would shoot the 3-pointer more effectively this season, but through two games the Bears had converted just 22.7 percent from deep.
They gave an encouraging sample of what they can do over the first 3 minutes on Monday night against Cal State Fullerton, hitting four straight 3’s to spark a 93-65 victory at Haas Pavilion.
It’s not a high bar given Cal’s recent basketball history, but the Bears are 3-0 for the first time since 2019.
The Bears played splendid offensive basketball over the first 5 minutes of the game, shooting 7 for 9 from the field with seven assists and zero turnovers to forge a 20-9 lead.
Cal led 42-27 at halftime and the Titans (1-2) never got closer than 10 the rest of the night. The margin reached 20 points for the first time at 64-44 when Justin Pippen made two free throws with 10:44 to play and the lead ballooned to 76-46 after three more free throws by Pippen with 8:01 left.
The Bears still haven’t been truly challenged and Fullerton, coming off a 6-26 campaign in 2024-25 (including 1-19 in the Big West) didn’t figure to offer a severe test. The Titans began their season by scoring 136 points, but the opponent was Cal Tech, known more for its computer and engineering programs than hoops.
Thursday will bring a better gauge of how much Cal has improved since posting its eighth consecutive losing season a year ago. The Bears visit Kansas State of the Big 12 Conference for their first road game and first matchup against a power conference opponent.
Cal started fast on Monday night with John Camden sinking a 3-pointer off a pass from Pippen just 25 seconds into the game. Dai Dai Ames buried one from deep, also assisted by Pippen.
Ames made another off a pass from Chris Bell and when he made a third straight, fed by Pippen, the Bears had scored 12 points in less than 3 minutes.
Ames, the junior transfer from Virginia, made six of his first seven tries from deep and wound up with a career-high 24 points, exceeding the 23 he scored last week vs. Wright State. Pippen, who played last season at Michigan, had 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Delaware transfer forward John Camden scored 16 points including three 3-pointers.
Forward Chris Bell, a Bay Area native who transferred home from Syracuse, had a season-best 15 points and seven rebounds.
Cal got another solid contribution from senior big man Lee Dort, one of three returnees on the roster, who had seven points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.
Madsen posted his 100th career coaching victory.
The Bears finished 11 for 30 from the 3-point arc, exceeding the 10 3’s they had over the first two games combined. Cal shot just 31.5 percent from deep a year ago and made 10 or more 3’s just once in their final 20 games.
Ball movement was good again with Cal distributing 17 assists.
Fullerton, which got 20 points from forward Landon Seaman, made just two of its first 22 shots from the 3-point arc.
