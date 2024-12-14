Andrej Stojakovic Scores 31 Points in Cal's Win Over Northwestern State
Andrej Stojakovic helped Cal end a three-game losing streak by scoring a season-high 31 points in the Bears' 84-66 victory over Northwestern State Saturday afternoon at Haas Pavilion.
Cal (7-4) was a 16.5-point favorite in this game against a Southland Conference team from Louisiana, but the Bears needed it after losing consecutive games to Missouri, Stanford and Cornell, the last two at home.
Stojakovic entered the game averaging 18.8 points, and on Saturday he shot 10-for-14 from the floor, including 4-for-6 on three-pointers. He also collected seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks with one turnover.
Northwestern State (4-6) stayed with Cal for a while, trailing by just three points at halftime. But Cal took charge early in the second half. A three-pointer by Joshua Ola-Joseph in the first minute of the second half made it a six-point game and started an 11-2 run that put the Bears ahead by 12 at the 17:06 mark.
Cal extended its lead to 16 points midway through the second half, and Northwestern State never seriously threatened. The Bears shot 52.8% from the floor, including 61.4% in the second half.
Cal freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson added 18 points, with 16 of those coming in the seond half, and Ola-Joseph piched in with 13.
Cal started slowly again and trailed by six points with nine minutes left in the first half. But the Bears did enough after that to take a 36-33 lead at halftime.
Stojakovic provided most of Cal’s offense in the first half with 16 points before intermission. His three-pointer with 2:31 left gave Cal its biggest lead of the half at 35-30.
The first-half statistics were virtually even. Cal shot 44.4% from the floor and Northwestern State shot 44.8%. Cal outrebounded the Demons by one, 18-17, and both teams committed seven turnovers.
NOTES: BJ Omot missed his seventh straight game with an injury, and DJ Campbell sat out his second straight game. Omot started two of the four games he played, but has not played in a game since. Campbell started the first four games of the season but has played only three minutes since then.
Northwestern State, which is located in Natchitoches, Louisiana, was picked to finish ninth in the 12-team Southland Conference in the preseason coaches poll. The Demons are 2-0 in conference play so far this season. This season, Northwestern State lost to Texas Tech by 21 points, lost to Oklahoma by 16 points and lost to LSU by 24 points. The Demons’ best win was against North Alabama.
The last time Cal played a team from the Southland Conference was November 30, 2020, when the Bears defeated Nicholls 60-49..
