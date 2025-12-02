Cal Slated to Hire Oregon DC to Become Next Head Coach
The Cal football program appears to be closing in on their next head coach. According to The Athletic, Cal is in negotiations to hire Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi as their next head coach. Lupoi will be the second coordinator loss for the Ducks, who also saw offensive coordinator Will Stein become Kentucky’s next head coach earlier this week.
The Walnut Creek, Calif. native would return to his alma mater with this position. Lupoi was a defensive lineman for Cal from 2000-05 and later became the team’s defensive line coach from 2008-11. Nearly 15 years later, he’s returning as the team’s head coach.
Following his first coaching position at Cal, Lupoi worked as an assistant coach at the college level for Washington and Alabama, becoming a co-defensive coordinator for the first time with the Crimson Tide in 2018. He then returned to his work as a defensive line coach in the NFL with the Browns, Falcons and Jaguars before becoming Oregon’s defensive coordinator in 2022.
Under Lupoi, the Ducks have the FBS’s third-best defense in total yards and passing yards allowed per game, and the eighth-ranked defense in points allowed per game this season.
Lupoi will replace Justin Wilcox, who Cal fired following the team’s loss to Stanford. Wilcox, who was ironically an Oregon alum, coached the Bears from 2017-25, going 48-55 in his overall tenure and 6-5 this season.