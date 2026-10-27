Another Australian Commits to Cal Women's Basketball for 2027

Cal’s women’s basketball program reportedly will be adding another Australian player to its roster next season as Olivia Olechnowicz, a guard from Australia, has committed to Cal in the class of 2027, according to women’s basketball analyst and scout EJ Arocho and other media outlets.

Cal currently has three Australians on its roster – senior Lulu Twidale, freshman Zara Russell and freshman Ruby Perkins – although Twidale will no longer be on the team when Olechnowicz arrives next fall.

Seven of the 14 players on Cal’s current roster are from outside the United States.

The 5-foot-10 Olechnowicz is a versatile combo guard who can do a little bit of everything.

Olivia Olechnowicz (5’10” Guard | Australia 🇦🇺 | Class of 2027) has committed to Cal 🐻 pic.twitter.com/e94O4xw502 — E J 🏀 (@EJayArrow) October 27, 2026

The 17-year-old Olechnowicz (she turns 18 in February) averaged 12.8 point, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in five games of the FIBA Women’s Basketball Asia Cup this year, and before that she averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists over even games in the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

She was named a second-team all-star and the best defensive player in the U17 World Cup event.

An outstanding defensive player, the left-handed Olechnowicz averaged 3.3 steals in the U17 World Cup tournament.

Twidale is Cal’s best player this season, and she had 25 point in the Bears’ two-point loss to third-ranked USC in a preseason exhibition game. The Bear play their first regular-season game on Monday at home against Washington State.