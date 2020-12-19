Cal Basketball: Grant Anticevich Has Appendectomy, Matt Bradley Out (Ankle)

Cal played Cal State Northridge on Saturday afternoon without two veteran starters, with leading scorer Matt Bradley sidelined by an ankle injury and senior Grant Anticevich out after undergoing an appendectomy.

There was no immediate information on how long either will be on the shelf, but it seems likely Anticevich will be sidelined for more than a few days. Cal closes its non-conference scheduled Tuesday at home vs. Seattle.

Anticevich, a 6-foot-8 forward from Australia, averages 10.3 points and 5.9 rebounds and was coming off his two best games of the season. He had a season-best 21 points and eight rebounds against Pepperdine and 18 points and seven rebounds vs. USF.

But Anticevich was forced to have emergency surgery on Thursday night.

Bradley, a preseason All-Pac-12 selection, is the Bears’ leading scorer at 19.1 points. He suffered the ankle injury last Sunday in the win over San Francisco.

In place of the two, coach Mark Fox started a lineup featuring guards Makale Foreman, Joel Brown and Ryan Betley, forward Andre Kelly and center Lars Thiemann.

The Bears also welcomed sophomore forward Jarred Hyder to his first game. The Fresno State transfer, just cleared to play this week when the NCAA provided a blanket waiver for all Division I transfers, checked into the game with 15:29 left in the first half.

He scored his first Cal points on a breakaway layup after a CSUN turnover with 13:41 left, giving Cal an early 15-6 lead.

The Bears entered Saturday’s afternoon game with a 3-4 record. Northridge, which has never beaten Cal and hasn’t not beaten a Pac-12 opponent since a win at Utah in December 2012.

