Cal Pulls Away Late to Beat Northwestern State for 7th Straight Win

It took a while, but Cal finally pulled away from Northwestern State for a 79-70 victory at Haas Pavilion on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears used a 12-0 run beginning with 7:05 left to erase a 65-62 deficit and go on to their seventh straight victory.

Cal, seeking its first winning season in nine years, has won 10 games earlier on the calendar that anytime in program history. The Bears' 10-1 start is their best doing so in 2014-15, and they hadn’t won seven consecutive games since the 2015-16 campaign.

This wasn’t expected to be so competitive as the Demons (2-8) from the Southland Conference arrived with a 323 NET rankings.

But the Bears trailed for a series of stretches in the game, finally taking the lead for good on a putback of his own missed shot by Dai Dai Ames with 6:31 left.

Forward John Camden scored a Cal career-high 25 points, including 6 for 9 from the 3-point arc. Ames added 20 points and freshman point guard TT Carr, in his first career start. posted season bests of 14 points and seven assists.

Center Lee Dort contributed nine points, 13 rebounds, three blocked shots and three assists.

The Bears played without starting point guard Justin Pippen, considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. As well as Carr played much of the afternoon, the Bears missed the scoring provided by Pippen, who averages 15.3 points, including 21.0 the three previous games.

The game was tight throughout, especially in the second half when no one led by more than five points until the final 3 minutes.

Ames dribbled the length of the court after an inbounds pass with 5.6 seconds left and scored on a drive at the buzzer to pull Cal even at 37-37 at halftime.

The Bears led 7-1 early but went cold from the field midway through the first half, allowing the visitors to lead 26-20 after a driving layup by Izzy Miles with 6:30 left. The Demons had made 8 of 10 shots over a span of 7 minutes.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Nolan Dorsey and Camden put the Bears back in from at 34-32. But after a 3-pointer by Northwestern State’s Justin Redmond made it 37-35 with 7 seconds left in the period, the Bears needed Ames’ buzzer-beater to get even.

