No Surprise: Cal's Trip East to Play Boston College is Canceled

Cal has officially announced he cancellation of a trip to play basketball at Boston College on Dec. 22.

It’s been previously reported on several sites, including this one, that the game would be eliminated because of a COVID-19 concern involving another school the Bears were hoping to play on the trip East.

Cal said Wednesday that the BC was canceled “out of an abundance of caution,” and that neither school had registered positive COVID-19 tests within their program.

Boston College was a return game for the Eagles' trip to the Bay Area a year ago, when they beat Cal 64-60 at the Al Attles Classic in the Chase Center in San Francisco. It's unknown whether Cal will eventually play at BC.

The Cal news release also said the school intends to announce “additional home games in place of the canceled BC trip in the near future.”

One of those will be a previously reported home game Saturday against Cal State Northridge. The game does not appear on Cal’s schedule yet, but the Matadors do include it on their online schedule and ESPN lists the game.

The Bears, 3-4 after their win over USF on Sunday, also are trying to arrange a second replacement game to be held after final exams end this week but before Christmas.

Programs across the country are scrambling to adjust their schedules as COVID-19 issues spring up. USC had a game scheduled this week against USF which was canceled, so the Dons flipped to facing Oregon on Thursday.

Cal is 0-2 in the Pac-12, with early-season losses to Arizona State and UCLA. The conference schedule resumes in earnest with road games against Oregon on Dec. 31 and Oregon State on Jan. 2.

Tipoff times for both of those games have yet to be announced.

