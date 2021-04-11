Where Does Former Cal Star Matt Bradley Rank Among Available Transfers?

FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Search

Cal Basketball: As Matt Bradley Bids Adieu, Here's Where He Ranks Among Transfers

Bradley Expresses Appreciation to the Cal Community for His Time in Berkeley
Author:
Publish date:

We still don’t know where Matt Bradley will play his college basketball next season, but the junior guard said his goodbyes to Cal and the Berkeley community this weekend on social media.

“Dear Berkeley,” Bradley wrote on a Twitter post. “You have transformed me into a man I never imagined myself growing up as a youth. You’ve taught me how to overcome adversity, the value of hard work, and how to love others.”

Matt Bradley goodbye

Matt Bradley's Good-bye

Bradley, who announced early last week he had entered the transfer portal, went on to thank “so many amazing people,” citing coaches, staff, teammates, friends, brothers and sisters, along with students and fans who supported the basketball team, and the Higher Ground Church in Oakland for embracing him.

“I am thankful for every second spent at Berkeley,” he wrote. “My 3 years at Berkeley were much bigger than basketball and school.”

Bradley, who led the Bears in scoring the past two seasons and earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors this season, gave no indication why he is leaving or where he is heading.

But Bradley, a 6-foot-4 wing player who scored more than 1,200 career points for the Bears, will find an eager new home.

Eric Bossi of 247Sports rated Bradley as the seventh-best transfer on the market. Here’s what he wrote:

Bossi’s take: Another big-time producer in the Pac 12 who was a four-star prospect during his high school days, Matt Bradley has spent the last three seasons at Cal living up to his prep reputation as a physical scoring machine.

He’s made over 150 threes during his first year of school gets to the free throw line five times per game and is physically imposing. Teams looking for perimeter punch are lining up to try and lure him to campus.

And here’s how Bossi ranked the top-15 transfers in the portal (transfer destination in parenthesis):

1. Walker Kessler, center, North Carolina

2. Marcus Carr, guard, Minnesota

3. Xavier Johnson, guard, Pitt (Indiana)

4. Timmy Allen, forward, Utah

5. Tre Mitchell, forward, UMass

6. Earl Timberlake, forward, Miami (Memphis)

7. Matt Bradley, guard, Cal

8. Xavier Pinson, guard, Missouri

9. Adam Miller, guard, Illinois

10. Christian Bishop, forward, Creighton

11. Stanley Umude, forward, South Dakota (Arkansas)

12. Marreon Jackson, guard, Toledo (Arizona State)

13. Joseph Yesufu, guard, Drake (Kansas)

14. Liam Robbins, center, Minnesota

15. Rasir Bolton, guard, Iowa State

Cover photo of Matt Bradley by Darren Yamashita, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Former Cal star Matt Bradley
Basketball

Where Does Former Cal Star Matt Bradley Rank Among Available Transfers?

Collin Morikawa hits out of a bunker at the Masters
Basketball

Collin Morikawa Drops From 13th Place to 29th Entering Final Round of the Masters

Charlie Brewer Jerome Miron
Football

Pac-12 Having a Parade of Quarterback Transfers In and Out

Collin Morikawa, right, crosses the Byron Nelson Bridge
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa in the Thick of Things After Shooting a 69 on Friday at the Masters

SI All-American Player of the Year Chet Holmgren
Basketball

Versatile Big Man Chet Holmgren Tops SI All-American Team as Player of the Year

Aaron Rodgers Raj Mehta
Football

ESPN Report Gives Perspectives on Aaron Rodgers' Contract Situation

Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints
Football

Yes, Cameron Jordan, There is a Senior Bowl Hall of Fame and You're In

Former Cal star Allen Crabbe
Basketball

On His 29th Birthday, Allen Crabbe Wonders If He'll Play Again in the NBA