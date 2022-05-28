Report: Cal Adds Hartford Transfer Guard Dejuan Clayton

He was a starter at Coppin State and missed most of last season at Hartford with a shoulder injury

Point guard Dejuan Clayton, who spent last season at Harford after transferring from Coppin State, reportedly has committed to transfer to Cal.

AllFactsMedia, which covers college basketball, made the announcement of Clayton's decision in a twitter message earlier this week.

Clayton began his college career at Coppin State, where he played his first four seasons. He scored 1,518 points during his career at Coppin State, which plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

As a senior in 2020-21 he was a first-team all-MEAC selection after averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 assists while hitting 28.2% of his three-pointers. He started all 16 games in which he played that season.

Clayton transferred to Hartford as a grad transfer after the 2020-21 season, but after starting the first two games of the 2021-22 season he missed the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. He scored eight points in each of those two games (against Wagner and Campbell) and totaled six assists in the two games. He missed both of his three-point attempts.

He reportedly is fully healthy now.

Former college head coach and current ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg called Clayton a "difference maker" last September:

Clayton is the second point guard transfer heading to Cal this coming season. Devin Askew, a transfer from Texas by way of Kentucky, committed to Cal earlier in the spring.

Cal finished 12-20 overall and 5-15 in the Pac-12 this past season, which was Mark Fox's third season as the Golden Bears' head coach.

Highlights of Clayton's 32-point game against Delaware State during the 2020-21 season:

Cover photo of Dejuan Clayton (right) is by Michael Shroyer, USA TODAY Sports

