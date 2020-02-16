Cal Basketball: Arizona State Game Thread

Cal entered Sunday's action with a 10-14 overall record and 4-7 in the Pac-12. The Bears are coming off a 68-52 loss to Arizona on Thursday, their most lopsided Pac-12 home defeat this season. Cal began the day 10-4 at home and winless away from Haas Pavilion.

Cal began the day in 11th place in the Pac-12. A win would put the Bears in a tie for seventh or eighth place with Stanford, depending on what Utah does on Sunday against Oregon. A loss would keep the Bears in 11th place, ahead of last-place Washington.

The Sun Devils (16-8, 7-4 before Sunday’s games) came into Haas Pavilion on a hot streak, having won four in a row, including Thursday’s 74-69 victory at Stanford. ASU was trying to earn a fifth straight conference win for the first time since 2008-09 season when James Harden was on his way to becoming Pac-10 Player of the Year.

The Sun Devils would probably be in the NCAA Tournament if the season ended today, but they still have some work to do to assure that berth

Arizona State is led by junior guard Remy Martin, who was the Pac-12 scoring leader at 19.5 points per game entering play this weekend.

Cal’s next game will be Wednesday at Washington State, followed by a Saturday game at Washington.

The Bears return home for games against Colorado and Utah before finishing the regular season with road games against Oregon and Oregon State. The Pac-12 tournament begins March 11 in Las Vegas.

Follow along as we give updates. Tipoff is 3 p.m.

Cal starting lineup: G Paris Austin, G Joel Brown, C Andre Kelly, F Grant Anticevich, G Matt Bradley

Arizona State starting lineup: G Remy Martin, F Kimani Lawrence, F Romello White, G Rob Edwards, F Mickey Mitchell

Note: Kareem South not in the starting lineup. His left knee is wrapped. This the first game this season that South has not started. It appears to just be a coach's decision. Kelly is making just his seventh start of the season, and Brown is making his 14th start.

17:40 first half: Matt Bradley was hit with his second personal foul just 1:15 into the game and had to go to the bench. Arizona State 8, Cal 7.

15:43 first half: Arizona State makes its first two three-point attemps. Cal's offense will be challenged with Bradley off the court. South has not played yet. Arizona State 11, Cal 7.

11:15 first half: South and Lars Thiemann enter the game at the 15:43 mark. Bradley comes back on the court with 12:34 left in the half. Cal goes to a zone defense. Bradley scores immediately. Arizona State 17, Cal 15

9:22 first half: ASU guard Remy Martin picks up his second personal foul with 9:43 left in the half and he leaves the game. Arizona State 19, Cal 15.

7:16 first half: Grant Anticevich leads Cal in scoring with seven points. No one for Arizona State has more than four. Arizona State 21, Cal 17.