Cal Basketball: Bears Get First Pac-12 Win – And Without Matt Bradley

Playing without leading scorer Matt Bradley for the second straight game, Cal picked up its first Pac-12 win of the season with an 84-78 victory over Washington Saturday afternoon at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley.

Cal (6-7, 1-5) ended a three-game losing streak, while Washington (1-9, 0-5) lost its sixth consecutive game.

Andre Kelly led Cal with a season-high-tying 22 points, while Ryan Betley added 18 points, hitting 4-of-7 three-point shots. Eric Stevenson had 27 for the Huskies.

The key basket was a three-point shot by Joel Brown with 1:55 that broke a 75-75 tie.

Cal was without Bradley, the Pac-12's No. 3 scorer at 17.8 points per game, for the second straight game because of an ankle injury. It was the fourth game he has missed this season. The Bears were also without Kuany Kuany, who was held out after suffering a concussion in Thursday's game.

Cal led by 13 points with 18:03 left in the second half, but the Huskies went on a 21-5 run and grabbed a 53-50 lead on Eric Stevenson's three-point shot at the 12:59 mark. Washington pushed its lead to four points before Cal went on a 12-0 run, finished off by two three-pointers by Makale Foreman, to take a 67-59 lead with 7:20 remaining.

Cal increased its lead to nine points with 6:25 to go, but Washington tied the game again at the 3:38 mark on a Quade Green bucket.

Brown broke a 75-75 tie with a three-point shot with 1:55 left and made it a five-point game with a steal and layup with 1:29 to go. Cal held on from there.

Led by Kelly's 14 first-half points, Cal held a 40-32 lead at halftime. Kelly made his first seven shots from the floor and finished the half 7-for-8 from the field. He dominated play in the paint inside the Huskies' zone defense.

Cal committed just four turnovers in the first half as the Bears rallied from an early seven-point deficit to control the final 10 minutes of the first half.

Jarred Hyder, added nine points off the bench for the Bears in the first half, while Eric Stevenson had 12 points in the first 20 minutes for Washington..

Cal's starting lineup on Saturday consisted of Ryan Betley, Makale Foreman, Andre Kelly, Grant Anticevich and Joel Brown.

Cover photo of Cal coach Mark Fox by D. Ross Cameron, USA TODAY Sports

