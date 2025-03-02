Cal Clinches Spot in ACC Tourney With 82-71 Win Over Boston College
Cal’s two seniors made sure the Bears will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in their first season in the league.
Center Mady Sissoko had career-high totals of 21 points and 15 rebounds and guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 18 points and dished four assists as the Bears finally pulled away for an 82-71 victory over Boston College in front of 5,050 fans at Haas Pavilion on Saturday night.
In their final home game of the regular season, the Bears (13-16, 6-12 ACC) snapped a five-game losing streak and locked up at least 15th place in the 18-team conference. Only the top 15 teams qualify for the ACC tourney.
Cal, which plays on the road next week at Louisville and Notre Dame, has a two-game lead lead over both BC (12-17, 4-14) and North Carolina State (11-18, 4-14) and owns the tiebreaker against both.
The Bears, who had dropped seven of their previous eight games, matched their win total of all last season and improved their home record to 11-6.
Andrej Stojakovic added 15 points for Cal and freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 14.
Donald Hand Jr., BC’s leading scorer, played just 8 scoreless minutes in the first half before picking up two fouls and going to the bench. He scored all 19 of his points in the second half, rallying the Eagles into leads several times.
Cal led just 61-60 the Stojakovic hit a 3-pointer with 6:08 left. Wilkinson made one with 5:34 to play, pushing the lead to 67-60 and Sissoko scored nine points in the final 4:29 as the Bears took command.
The Bears led by as many as 13 points on the way to a 42-31 halftime advantage.
Stojakovic scored six points to fuel a 10-0 run that gave Cal an early 13-2 lead. BC struggled with its shooting early, making just two of its first 14 attempts.
The margin reached 21-8 when center Mady Sissoko dropped in a shot from the lane off a feed from Blacksher with 10:08 left.
But freshman Luka Toews scored six straight points to spark an 8-0 run that pulled the Eagles within 24-21 with 5:44 to play. Two more baskets by Toews left BC down just 27-25.
Cal responded by outscoring the visitors 15-6 over the final 3:47 of the period, led by Blacksher, who made his third 3-pointer and completed a old-fashioned 3-point play by sinking a fadeaway jumper and free throw with 41 seconds left in the half. He scored 12 points in the half
Rytis Petraitis impacted things with seven points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one of Cal’s four first-half blocked shots. He finished with nine points, nine rebounds and four assists.