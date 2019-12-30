Cal Basketball: Bears Fall to Harvard Crimson in Non-Conference Finale at Haas

Cal lost for just the second time this season on Sunday afternoon at Haas Pavilion, but the Bears' 71-63 setback at the hands of Ivy League favorite Harvard will send them into Pac-12 play with a losing record.

The Bears (6-7) open the conference schedule Thursday night at Stanford (11-2).

Cal, now 6-2 at Haas and 0-5 away from Berkeley, never led against the Crimson. After starting the season 4-0 under first-year coach Mark Fox, the Bears have won just twice in their past nine outings.

The Bears shot 38 percent in the first half and Harvard outscored them 11-0 off turnovers to take a 34-24 lead into the break. Cal three times got as close as seven points in the second half before the Crimson used a 7-0 burst to take charge, up 53-39 with just under 8 minutes left.

Harvard (9-4) shot 57 percent in the first half and 51 percent for the game. The Bears' final 35 percent figure was impacted by a season-high 11 blocked shots by the Harvard defense. Cal made just 4 of its first 19 shots in the second half.

Matt Bradley led the Bears with 15 points, but he shot 4-for-14, including 0-for-6 on threes. Cal's leading scorer on the season, Bradley is shooting just 39 percent the past five games.

Kareem South scored 13 points for the Bears.

Cal finished with just six assists, the seventh time in 13 games the Bears have totaled fewer than 10 in a game.

Senior forward Chris Lewis made all seven of his shots from the field and was 5-for-5 at the foul line to lead the Crimson with 19 points. The school's career leader in blocked shots, Lewis had four of Harvard's swats.

The Crimson played without leading scorer and All-Ivy guard Bryce Aiken, who scored 44 points in a game last season. Aiken, who has battled knee and calf injuries, was limited to 18 games last season, 14 the year before.