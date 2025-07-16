Jaylon Tyson Sits Out Cavs' Summer League Game With an Injury
Former Cal standout and current Cavaliers forward was a late scratch with a minor injury in the Cavs’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, but he provided some insight on his goals in a Tuesday interview with the Cleveland Cavaliers on SI website.
Tyson’s injury is not considered serious, and holding him out of Wednesday's game was more of a precautionary measure, because teams do not want to take any chances with key players during the summer.
Tyson played the first three Summer League games for the Cavs this month before missing Wednesday’s game, and he is trying to improve aspects of his game to get more playing time in his second pro season in 2025-26 after being a first-round pick in 2024.
He averaged 19.7 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds in those first three summer games. But two other statistics are more important, one of which has been a positive and one of which has been a negative.
The negative is the 12 turnovers Tyson has committed in those three games, and he admitted in the video that his turnovers are “a little high.” Part of the issue is that he tends to over-dribble, and he is working on making quicker decisions with the ball.
The positive stat is his 34.8% three-point shooting (8-for-23), which does not sound impressive, but it is for a player who has changed his shooting technique, enabling him to release the ball quicker.
When asked by Cleveland Cavaliers on SI whether his shot is something he has worked on in the offseason, Tyson said, “Constantly.”
“I’ve got to be able to shoot the ball,” he said. “Especially in the playoffs you see, obviously if you can’t shoot the ball, you can’t play in the playoffs. Being able to get it off quicker, that was one of the things we worked on from Day One.”
Tyson played in just four of the Cavs' postseason games this past season, all in the closing minutes of blowouts. However, he made 5 of 9 three-point shots in those limited minutes after the outcome had been determined.
Tyson does not know what his role will be this coming season, but the general feeling is that his playing time will increase from his rookie season, when he played in just 47 games and averaged only 9.6 minutes in the games he did get into.
Tyson figures he might be a player who comes off the bench to provide defense and energy.
“I don’t yet,” Tyson said regarding his role, “but I do know I’m going to make an impact someway somehow."
