SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Cal Basketball: Bears to Face Oregon State in Wednesday Opener at Corvallis

Point guard Joel Brown and his Cal teammates will open their season Wednesday vs. Oregon State.Photo by Lindsey Wasson, USA Today

Jeff Faraudo

Cal will face Pac-12 rival Oregon State in its men’s basketball season opener on Wednesday at Corvallis, Ore.

The game will be played as a non-conference event.

The Bears expected to play Colorado State in the first of two games this week at Gill Coliseum on the Oregon State campus. But the Rams had to withdraw because of two positive COVID-19 tests within their program.

OSU, which is hosting the four-team, two-day event, scrambled to find a team to complete the field and on short notice it was decided the Bears will take on the Beavers at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

"In a year when disruption is likely the norm, we had to adjust with our own COVID-19 shutdown earlier this month, and now with Colorado State's situation," Cal coach Mark Fox said. "It was not possible to replace Colorado State on such short notice and playing Oregon State proved to be the best solution because it's most important that we play when we can safely do so."

Cal and Oregon State split two games last season, each winning on its home floor.

Cal already was scheduled to play Thursday against Northwest University, an NAIA program from Washington. That game will tip off at 3 p.m.

Both games will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

The Bears have a quick turnaround in their preparation for the Beavers because they also must fit in travel time to Oregon.

It’s much the same situation as faced the Cal football team when its opener at Arizona State, which had to cancel their Nov. 7 opener due to a COVID outbreak among the Sun Devils.

Cal quickly agreed to face UCLA at the Rose Bowl in a Sunday morning game, giving coach Justin Wilcox and his staff less than 48 hours to prepare. Basketball coach Mark Fox will have even a small window to get the Bears ready for the opponent they will face in their 2020-21 debut.

Cal opens its home schedule next Monday against Nicholls State.

The Bears then tip off Pac-12 play Dec. 3 at home against Arizona State before facing UCLA in Westwood on Dec. 6.

Cal’s only other scheduled non-conference games are Dec. 9 at Pepperdine and Dec. 13 against USF at Haas Pavilion.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Welcome to the Start of an Unprecedented Big Game Week

Friday's matchup at Memorial Stadium Will Be Eerie in Almost Every Way

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Football Notebook: Oregon and CFP Rankings; USC-Colorado, Etc.

First College Football Playoff rankings to be released Tuesday. Can Colorado beat USC? Should the Pac-12 have stayed with a spring football schedule?

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball Seeking New Opponent for Wednesday Opener - CSU Game Off

Officials Scrambling to Find a Replacement for Colorado State

Jeff Faraudo

TV Station Reports Problems in Cal's Women's Soccer Program

KTVU posts a report to be followed by a Sunday program in which players make allegations about coach

Jake Curtis

by

4themnow

Depleted Cal Sees Title Hopes Fade Away With Loss to Oregon State

Down 6 starters, Bears were in position to chalk up an emotional win, but a few plays sent them to a 31-27 loss

Jake Curtis

by

goldenone1

Cal in NFL: Keenan Allen, Cam Jordan Have Monster Games

Ashtyn Davis has a big game in defeat; Aaron Rodgers comes up short in OT

Jake Curtis

Two Steps Forward, One Step Back For Cal Offense vs. Oregon State

Bears' Attack Mostly Came to a Halt in the Second Half at Oregon State

Jeff Faraudo

N.Y. Times Reports on Cal's Handling of Scholarship Money to a Player

Offensive lineman Henry Bazakas was the subject of the story in which Cal says he was inadvertently removed from scholarship payments too soon

Jake Curtis

Cal Gets No Kicks From Its Special Teams vs. Oregon State

Breakdowns on Punt Coverage Unit and Return Teams Blow Up

Jeff Faraudo

Cal-OSU Thread: Bears Fall 31-27 at Oregon State

Three Offensive Lineman Shelved at the Last Minute by COVID-19 Issues

Jeff Faraudo