Cal has beaten Washington State, Washington and Stanford at Haas Pavilion already this season.

Doing the same against No. 11 Oregon Thursday night will require the Bears' best performance of the season, without any question.

Cal (9-10, 3-3 Pac-12) is 9-2 on its home floor (compared with 0-8 elsewhere), but Pac-12 Conference leader Oregon (17-4, 6-2) have a more impressive resume. The Ducks own non-conference victories over the likes of Seton Hall, Memphis and Michigan, and they lost in overtime by one point in a neutral-site game to No. 2 Gonzaga.

Staying with Oregon will require the Bears to control tempo and shorten the game as they did last Sunday in their 52-50 victory over Stanford. Cal cannot afford to enter into a fast-pace track meet because the Ducks have too much firepower.

Oregon is coming off a 96-75 rout of UCLA in which the Ducks hit 11 three-pointers and forced 22 turnovers.

Ball security will be another key factor. Cal had just seven turnovers in its win over Stanford, but the Bears are facing one of the nation's most red-hot defenders. Chris Duarte didn't win Pac-12 Player of the Week honors merely for scoring 54 points against USC and UCLA. The 6-foot-6 junior guard also had 17 rebounds, 14 steals (fourteen!!!) and four blocked shots in those two games.

We're expecting senior Paris Austin to be in the starting lineup again, and he needs to assemble another solid game on the heels of posting 15 points, four assists, two steals and just one turnover in 35 minutes vs. Stanford.

Check back for tonight's starting lineup, then our in-game thread as the Bears try to improve to 4-0 in conference home games.

Cal starting lineup: G Paris Austin, G Matt Bradley, G Kareem South, F Grant Anticevich, C Lars Thiemann.

Oregon starting lineup: G Will Richardson, G Payton Pritchard, G Chris Duarte, F Shakur Juiston, F Chandler Lawson.