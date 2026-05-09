Cal's Chris Bell Participating in NBA G League Combine

Cal forward Chris Bell received a last-minute invitation to the NBA G-League Combine, and he is participating in that scouting event this weekend.

Bell is one of 44 players participating in the three-day G League event in Chicago, which began Friday and will conclude Sunday.

This is the players’ chance to impress NBA scouts, and a few might perform well enough to be invited to the NBA Draft Combine, which begins Sunday. A total of 73 players have been invited to the NBA Draft Combine, which is for players who could be taken in the two-round NBA Draft on June 23-24 when 60 players are drafted..

Some changes to the roster of the G League Combine , which tips tomorrow in Chicago: pic.twitter.com/zalir0hgnZ — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 8, 2026

Players at the G League Combine are divided into four teams that will play a series of five-on-five games with NBA personnel watching every move.

The 6-foot-7 Bell will no doubt try to demonstrate his long-range shooting skills. He averaged 14.2 points while hitting 40 percent of his three-point shots for the Bears this past season as a senior..

He was particularly productive late in the season. Bell scored 20 points or more in five of Cal’s final nine games, and he averaged 23.7 points over the final three games when he made 15 of 27 three-points attempts -- 55.6 percent.

Here he is working out in preparation for the combine:

Players at the G League Combine will also have their athleticism and agility measured, much like an NFL Combine, with players in the G League Combine getting timed in shuttle runs and three-quarter-court sprints and having their vertical jumps measured.

Finally, players will also have a number of body measurements recorded, including height, standing reach, wingspan and hand dimensions.

Participants in the G League Combine, which is also known as the G League Elite Camp, are divided into four, 11-player teams.

Bell in on Team 4, which includes two other ACC players – SMU’s Boobie Miller and Miami’s Tre Donaldson. Bell’s team is coached by Will Scott, Billy Donovan III, Marwan Sarhan and Scott Machado.

Other players of note include Seth Trimble of North Carolina, Robert McCray V of Florida State, Graham Ike of Gonzaga and former Saint Mary’s guard Aidan Mahaney, who play this past season at UC Santa Barbara.

NBA G League Combine roster | NBA G League

NBA G League Combine rosters | NBA G League