Top Receiver Prospect Out of Louisville Suffers Torn ACL
Louisville’s Chris Bell, who is one of the top receiver prospects ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, tore his ACL in the team’s game vs. SMU on Nov. 22, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday night.
This injury could very well impact Bell’s draft probability. He is set to undergo surgery this week, and it’s unknown how long his recovery will be. Typically, though, recovery from a torn ACL can take around nine months to a whole year, which could threaten his availability for the 2026 NFL season.
Bell has been projected as a first-round pick in various mock drafts, including that by Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick. In Flick’s early October mock draft, he projected Bell to be selected by the Browns at pick No. 26. Bell was the fourth wide receiver to be selected in the mock draft.
In Bell’s fourth and final season at Louisville, he recorded 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns, all of which were career-highs for him. He was named to the All-ACC First-Team because of his impressive 2025 season. He missed the final contest of the year due to the torn ACL.
Louisville went 8–4 on the season, and is set to face Toledo in the Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 23. Bell will not compete in the game because of his injury.