Cal's Rally Falls Short in a Loss to Cornell
Cal’s loss to Missouri on the road last week was tolerable. The Bears’ home defeat at the hands of Stanford on Saturday was disappointing. But Cal’s 88-80 loss at home to Cornell on Tuesday was distressing.
The Bears made a valiant comeback effort from a 23-point second-half deficit, but that did not disguise the fact that they lost to a Cornell team picked to finish fourth in the Ivy League and whose best win this season was against Samford.
Cal (6-4) was a nine-point favorite at home in this game, and they nearly avoided the upset with a strong second half. It turned out to be the Bears' third straight loss nonetheless.
The Bears trailed by 18 points at halftime, and Cornell (7-3) increasd its lead to 23 points with 18:14 left in the second half. Cal then outscored Cornell 32-13 over the next 9:17 to get within four points at 65-61 with 8:57 remaining in the second half.
Cal got the margin down to two points on Jeremiah Wilkinson's fast-break basket with 5:53 to go, and Andrej Stojakovic's three-pointer at the 5:16 mark put the Bears ahead by a point. That had the crowd of 3,035 aroused. But the lead did not last long as Cornell regained the lead on its ensuing possession.
The score was tied at 74-74 before Cornell's Cooper Noard scored from close range to give the Big Red a 76-74 advantage with 3:19 left.
Cornell's Jake Fiegen converted a three-point play to push the Big Red's lead to five points with 1:34 to go, and AK Okereke scored with 58 seconds left to increase the Cornell lead to 80-74. That ended Cal's chances.
Joshua Ola-Joseph scored a season-high 21 points to lead Cal, while Andrej Stojakovic added 13, all in the second half. Wilkinson scored 12 points, all after halftime, and Mady Sissoko had 13 points. Cal finished 18 turnovers, with 13 of them coming in the first half.
Okereke scored 24 points for Cornell, and Noard had 21.
Cal did little right in the first half, which was dominated by the Big Red. Cal committed 13 turnovers before halftime and made just 35.7% of their field goal attempts. Meanwhile, Cornell shot 55.4% from the field in the first 20 minutes and committed just six turnovers. It added up to a 47-29 Cornell lead at halftime.
Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 16 points in the first half for Cal, and that was already Ola-Joseph’s season high for an enitire game.
However, Cal’s Andrej Stojakovic, who came into the game as the Bears leading scorer at 19.5 points per game, went scoreless in first half and missed his only field-goal attempt before halftime. He played just eight minutes in the first half because of foul trouble.
NOTES: Cal’s BJ Omot and DJ Campbell were not available for Tuesday’s game because of injuries. Omot missed his sixth straight game after starting two of the four games he played. Campbell started the first four games of the season, then missed the next four with an injury before playing just three minutes in Saturday’s loss to Stanford.
Cornell entered the game leading the country in assists per game (20.9) and was ninth nationally in 3-pointers made (11.3) and attempted (31.3). But Cornell was 94th nationally in three-point percentage (36.2%).
Cornell, which was picked to finish fourth in the Ivy League in is preseason media poll, had losses to LaSalle, Robert Morris and Syracuse before facing Cal. Cornell entered Tuesday’s game with five players averaging in double figures in scoring, led by Nazir Williams, who scored 20 and 22 points in the Big Red’s previous two games. He was a preseason, second-team all-Ivy selection.
.
.
.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport