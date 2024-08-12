Cal's Rytis Petraitis Will Face His Former Team in Cal Classic Basketball Event
Cal forward Rytis Petraitis will get a chance to play against the team he played for last season when the Golden Bears host Air Force on November 21 in their first game of the Cal Classic.
Cal announced the participants in the four-team Cal Classic on Monday, and Sacramento State and Mercyhurst will join Air Force and Cal in the event, which will take place over the course of 10 days.
The Golden Bears will play all three of the other teams at Haas Pavilion in a span of seven days.
Cal will play Air Force in its first game of the event on Thursday, November 21. The Falcons went 10-22 overall last season and finished last in the Mountain West Conference in 2023-24. Their leading scorer last season was Petraitis, who averaged 15.7 points and 6.3 rebounds as a sophomore for Air Force in 2023-24. He transferred to Cal in the offseason and is expected to be a major part of the Bears’ rotation.
Cal will then host Sacramento State on Sunday, November 24, and will play Mercyhurst on Wednesday, November 27, at Haas Pavilion.
Sacramento State had a 10-24 record last season and finished last in the Big Sky Conference. Mercyhurst went 15-16 last season as a Division II school, but it is making the transition to Division I in 2024-25. The Lakers will be a member of the Northeast Conference but not eligible for NCAA Division I postseason action for four years as part of the change.
Game times and broadcast information for each game of the Cal Classic will be announced at a later date.
Cal is entering its second season under head coach Mark Madsen, and the 2024-25 season will be Cal’s first in the ACC. The Golden Bears lost all five starters from last year’s team, which went 13-19 overall and 9-11 in Pac-12 play, but Cal has added 10 transfers for this season’s squad.
2024 Cal Classic – Schedule
Thursday, Nov. 21 – Cal vs. Air Force
Sunday, Nov. 24 – Cal vs. Sacramento State / Mercyhurst at Air Force
Wednesday, Nov. 27 – Cal vs. Mercyhurst / Sacramento State at Air Force
Saturday, Nov. 30 – Mercyhurst at Sacramento State
