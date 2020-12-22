Cal Basketball: Bears Close Non-Conference Schedule vs. Seattle

CAL (4-4) vs. SEATTLE (5-4)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA

WHEN: Tuesday, 2 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network/810-AM

CAL-SEATTLE HISTORY: Cal leads 7-3, including 5-1 in games played at Berkeley. The one home defeat sustained by the Bears was by an 82-73 margin two seasons ago. The first-ever game between the programs was the most consequential, a 66-62 overtime victory by a Seattle team led by All-American Elgin Baylor in the West Regional final of the 1958 NCAA tournament. Baylor, who went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Lakers, had 26 points and 18 rebounds. A year later Cal won national championship.

CAL STORYLINES: Winners of two in a row, the Bears close out their non-conference schedule at home, where they have assembled a 3-1 record this season . . . Junior guard Matt Bradley, who is second in the Pac-12 in scoring at 19.1 points per game, was listed as day-to-day by coach Mark Fox after Saturday’s 87-56 rout of Cal State Northridge. Bradley sat out that game while recovering from an ankle injury the previous Sunday vs. USF . . . Senior forward Grant Anticevich (10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds) is out indefinitely after having an emergency appendectomy early last Friday morning . . . Grad transfer guards Makale Foreman (9.9 points) and Ryan Betley (10,1 points) scored season highs of 23 and 19 points, respectively, against Northridge. They combined to make 9-for-14 from the 3-point arc . . . Sophomore guard Jarred Hyder made his Cal debut against Northridge after the NCAA issued a blanket waiver for eligibility of transfers. The Fresno State transfer had six points and three assists off the bench in his first game with the Bears . . . Sophomore point guard Joel Brown played his best game of the season Saturday, contributing 10 points, six rebounds and a career-high eight assists while also turning in a strong defensive performance.

SEATTLE STORYLINES: The Redhawks are playing their third game this season against a Pac-12 team, having previously lost 78-52 at UCLA and 73-41 at Washington . . . Seattle is 37-84 all-time vs. current members of the Pac-12 but just 4-21 since 2000 . . . The Redhawks have won their past two games, beating non-Division I opponents Northwest University and College of Idaho . . . Cal and Seattle have one common opponent this season: Cal State Northridge, which beat the Redhawks 76-65 the weekend of Thanksgiving but lost at Cal 87-56 on Saturday . . . The Redhawks are led by the 1-2 punch of junior forward Riley Grigsby (17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds) and sophomore point guard Darrion Trammell (17.0 points, 5.2 assists) . . . Grigsby shoots 43 percent from the 3-point arc but the rest of the team is converting just 24 percent from deep . . . Seattle associate head coach Alex Pribble grew up in Mill Valley and played for Ben Braun as a walk-on at Cal before earning a scholarship. He later spent one season as a graduate assistant with the Bears.

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

SEATTLE GAME NOTES: Click here

COVER PHOTO OF JOEL BROWN BY NEVILLE E. GUARD, USA TODAY

