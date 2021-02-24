Cal's Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman to Replay Their Senior Seasons

FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Search
Cal Basketball: Seniors Grant Anticevich, Makale Foreman to Return in 2021-22

Cal Basketball: Seniors Grant Anticevich, Makale Foreman to Return in 2021-22

Both will take advantage of an NCAA ruling allowing players an additional year
Author:
Publish date:

Photo by D. Ross Cameron, USA Today

Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman will become second-time seniors on the Cal basketball team next season.

The two announced Wednesday they will take advantage of an NCAA ruling that allows winter-sport athletes to play a fifth season within a span of six years, as a result of interruptions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anticevich, a fourth-year forward from Sydney, Australia and Foreman, a transfer guard from Stony Brook, both will utilize the additional year.

Grad transfer Ryan Betley, formerly of Penn, has not made a decision about possibly returning in 2021-22. Betley is the only other senior on coach Mark Fox's roster.

Anticevich is averaging a career-best 9.2 points this season despite missing several weeks after undergoing an emergency appendectomy in December. Anticevich has totaled 565 points and 371 rebounds in 103 career games.

“I’m extremely grateful and excited to have the opportunity to play under Coach Fox for another year, and can’t wait to improve individually and contribute to the success of this program, one of which I’m honored to be a part of,” Anticevich said in a statement.

Cal guard Makale Foreman

Makale Foreman

Cal is Foreman’s third college stop and he decided he’d like to stay for one more year. Having played previously at Chattanooga and Stony Brook, Foreman is averaging 8.2 points and has made 43 3-point baskets as a part-time starter for the Bears.

“I have decided to come back to Cal so that I can finish my master’s degree and also to have another year of developing and improving my game,” Foreman said. “By returning, I feel like I can have an impact on winning and building this program back to where it needs to be.”

The Bears (8-17, 3-15) close out the Pac-12 regular season with home games Thursday against Oregon State and Saturday against Oregon.

Cal announced it will not stage Senior Day ceremonies on Saturday, in part because fans are not permitted on game days at Haas Pavilion. If Betley decides this is his final season with the Bears, he would be invite to return for Senior Day in 2022.

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Cal forward Grant Anticevich (15)
Basketball

Cal's Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman to Replay Their Senior Seasons

jaylen brown darren yamashita
Basketball

Ex-Cal Star Jaylen Brown Named an NBA All-Star for the First Time

Cal coach Mark Fox, left, and Stanford's Jerod Haase
Basketball

Cal's Struggles in Pac-12 Road Games Stretch Back Over Four Seasons

geep
Football

Ex-49ers Offensive Coordinator Geep Chryst Named Cal Tight Ends Coach

Max Homa prepares to accept winner's trophy from tournament host Tiger Woods
Other Sports

With His Idol Tiger Woods Watching, Max Homa Claims Victory at Riviera CC

Justin Wilcox Justin Ford
Football

Cal Spring Football Practice Begins Wednesday, Ends March 20

cal celebrates
Basketball

Cal Women's Basketball Team Gets Its First Win by Beating ASU

evan weaver rob schumacher
Football

Evan Weaver 1 of 3 Ex-Cal Players Signed to Futures Deals by Cardinals