Cal Women's Basketball: Cailyn Crocker Enters Transfer Portal

She was a starter for the Golden Bears when the 2021-22 season began

Cailyn Crocker, who began the 2021-22 season as a starter on Cal's women's basketball team, became the second member of the Bears' squad to enter the transfer portal.

Crocker made her announcement on Twitter on Thursday. Dalayah Daniels was the first player from this season's Cal squad to enter the transfer portal.

Crocker enters the transfer portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

This past season, Crocker played in 22 games and made 12 starts, and she averaged 6.5 points and 2.4 rebounds. She scored a season-high 22 points in the season-opening win over Sacramento State, but her playing time dwindled later in the season. Crocker did not play more than five minutes in any of the Golden Bears' final 12 games.

As a freshman in 2019-20, she played in 31 games, including six starts, and averaged 7.5 points.

Crocker missed the entire 2020-21 season with an injury, and returned for the 2021-22 season.

.

Cover photo of Cailyn Crocker is by Stephen Woo, KLC Fotos

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport