Cal Transfer Dai Dai Ames Headed to the SEC

Cal transfer Dai Dai Ames, who was the Bears' leading scorer this past season, has committed to Tennessee, according to Joe Tipton of On3.

NEWS: Cal transfer guard Dai Dai Ames has committed to Tennessee, his agent Adam Papas of @nxtsportsagency told @On3.



The 6-2 junior averaged 16.9 PPG this season, earning All-ACC Third Team honors. Previously played at Kansas State and Virginia.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/y7ON6k6zCW — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 11, 2026

Tennessee will be the fourth school for Ames, who began his college career at Kansas State and spent one year there before transferring to Virginia in 2024-25. He averaged 8.7 points in his one season at Virginia before transferring to Cal for the 2025-26 season.

Ames boosted his scoring to 16.9 points in his one season at Cal, helping the Bears to finish with a 22-12 record while falling just short of an NCAA tournament berth. Ames was named to the third-team all-ACC team.

At Tennessee, Ames joins a team coached by Rick Barnes that reached the NCAA tournament for the sixth straight year this season. The Volunteers finished the 2025-26 season with a 25-12 record, including 11-7 in the Southeastern Conference, considered one of the best -- if not the best -- basketball conference in the country.

Tennessee defeated Miami-Ohio, Virginia and Iowa State in this year's NCAA tournament before losing to eventual national champion Michigan in the Elite Eight.

Cal lost its two best players from this season's team to the transfer portal -- Justin Pippen going to Ohio State and Ames headed to Tennessee.

Cal added a commitment from Georgia transfer Jake Wilkins, the son of Dominique Wilkins, on Saturday.