Demond Williams Will Return to Washington Despite Contract Dispute
Washington quarterback Demond Williams shook the college football world on Tuesday night, as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the dynamic dual-threat quarterback was set to enter the transfer portal just a week after signing a lucrative NIL agreement to remain at Washington. Now, after days of controversy surrounding his next career move, Williams will remain with the Huskies after all.
Williams announced his return via social media, just minutes after a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that he was leaning towards remaining at the school.
“After thoughtful reflection with my family, I am excited to announce that I will continue my football journey at the University of Washington,” Williams wrote. “I am deeply grateful to my coaches, teammates, and everyone in the program for fostering an environment where I can thrive both as an athlete and as an individual.
“I am full committed and focused on contributing to what we are building.”
In his statement, Williams also apologized for the timing of Tuesday’s decision to enter the transfer portal, which took place while much of the football team was attending a celebration of life for Huskies soccer player Mia Hamant, who died from a rare form of kidney cancer in November.
“Over the last few days, Demond and I have engaged in very honest and heartfelt conversations about his present and future,” Washington coach Jedd Fisch said in a statement. “We both agree that the University of Washington is the best place for him to continue his academic, athletic and social development.”
Williams’s agreement with the Huskies is reportedly worth around $4.5 million, and Washington was reportedly prepared to pursue legal recourse if he did not honor the deal. Lane Kiffin’s LSU program was the program most frequently attached to Williams, but now will look elsewhere to fill its quarterback position for 2026.
The decision comes hours after Williams was dropped by his agent, Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman Football. He also retained lawyer Darren Heitner, who has become a regular figure in college athletics eligibility cases during the NIL and transfer portal era.
GameDay host Rece Davis mentioned that there will have to be some fences mended between Williams and Washington. Before Williams’s ultimate decision to return, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that the program “would still welcome Demond Williams back to the team and is still hoping for him to remain with the program.”
Demond Williams’s stats, college football career
Williams committed to play for Fisch at his home-state program Arizona, transferring to Washington when Fisch took the job following the departure of Kalen DeBoer. He played in 13 games as a freshman, accounting for 1,226 total yards and 11 touchdowns before taking over as full-time starter in 2025.
Williams totaled over 3,600 yards and 31 touchdowns as a sophomore under Fisch.
Season
Comp %
Pass Yards
YPA
TD
Int
Rush Yards
TD
2024
78.1
944
9.0
8
1
282
2
2025
69.5
3,065
8.7
25
8
611
6
Williams was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection behind Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin and USC’s Jayden Maiava in a conference stocked with passing talent.
Now, he will be back for a third Big Ten season rather than make a controversial jump to LSU or another program.
