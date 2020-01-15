CalMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Basketball: After Home Sweep, Bears Seek Success on the Road vs. USC

Jeff Faraudo

CAL (8-8, 2-1) at USC (13-3, 2-1)

WHERE: Galen Center, Los Angeles

WHEN: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Networks/810-AM

CAL-USC HISTORY: Cal leads 136-127. USC beat Cal 89-66 at Haas Pavilion on Feb. 16, 2019 in the most recent meeting, and has won the past four in the series.

CAL STORYLINES: Having swept the Washington schools at home to get on the right side the win-loss ledger in Pac-12 play, the Bears now try to break through and earn their first road victory of the season, They are 0-3 in road games and 0-6 away from home, including neutral-site matchups. Cal is 2-19 in Pac-12 road games since the start of the 2017-18 season (both wins at Stanford) and has not won a conference game outside the Bay Area since knocking off Arizona State 68-43 in Tempe on Feb. 8, 2017. . . . Sophomore Matt Bradley earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors after averaging 21.5 points and making big plays down the stretch in wins over Washington State and Washington. Junior Grant Anticevich also has amped up his game, averaging 13.3 points and 6.0 rebounds over the past four outings. . . . The biggest difference-maker last week was Cal’s much-improved defense. The Bears allowed WSU and UW to convert just 33.6 percent from the field and 26.3 percent on 3-pointers after their four previous opponents shot 48.1 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from deep.

USC STORYLINES: The Trojans have won seven of their past eight games and are off to a 13-3 start for just the third time in the past 18 seasons. . . . USC is led by the productive front-court duo of 6-9 freshman Onyeka Okongwu (16.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks) and 6-11 senior Nick Rakocevic (11.8 points, 9.0 rebounds). Among freshmen, Okongwu is fifth nationally in scoring and rebounding. Rakovecic has averaged 16.0 points and 7.3 rebounds against Cal the past two seasons, including a career-high 27-point outburst at Galen last Jan. 3. . . . Senior guard Jonah Mathews, who big brother Jordan Mathews once played at Cal, is the team’s No. 3 scorer at 12.0 points per game. . . . USC is 10-0 this season and 63-2 in its past 65 games when holding the opposition under 70 points. . . . The Trojans have tightened their defense over the past five games, allowing foes to make just 37.3 percent of their shots, including 25 percent from the 3-point arc.

CAL GAME NOTES: Click here

USC GAME NOTES: Click here

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: Aaron Rodgers, Mitchell Schwartz Represent Cal in NFC, AFC Title Games

Rodgers' comments on Game of Thrones are worth the read

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Cal Player Isaiah Humphries Sues Penn State Over Hazing

Cal defensive back files the lawsuit on Tuesday

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Bears in Top 25 of USA Today Early 2020 Preseason Rankings

Cal comes in at No. 23, third highest among Pac-12 teams

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Trading Places -- Bears' New Running Backs Coach Comes from Cal Poly

Aristotle Thompson completes Cal coaching staff after being at the school that hired Cal's ex-running backs coach

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Basketball Notebook: How Long Can Stanford Stay on Top?

Oregon still looks like the best team in the conference

Jake Curtis

Cal's Matt Bradley was named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Cal's Matt Bradley was named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Women's Basketball: Big Crowd at Haas Sees Bears Lose to No. 5 Stanford Again

Largest home crowd this season -- men or women -- watch Cal perform better than it did Friday

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Mark Fox Calls Bears' Lucky Game-Winning Shot a "Thing on Beauty"

Matt Bradley banked-in a three-pointer with seven seconds left in overtime

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Mark Fox Credits Haas Crowd in Win Over Washington

Haas Pavilion played a role in the closing moments of Bears' OT victory

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Bears Beat Washington on Matt Bradley's 3-pointer in OT

Bears pull even at 8-8 on the season, climb over .500 to 2-1 in Pac-12

Jeff Faraudo