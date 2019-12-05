Cal takes on its second opponent this season from the West Coast Conference tonight at USF, and the Golden Bears are just getting started.

Cal (5-2) already owns a win over Pepperdine of the WCC, and plays Saturday at Santa Clara, then is home against Saint Mary’s on Dec. 14.

The Dons, Broncos and Gaels — the three Bay Area teams from the WCC — won’t be easy. They have a combined record of 23-4.

Facing USF (7-2) and Santa Clara (8-1) on the road may seem the more daunting component of the remaining three-game set. But Saint Mary’s (8-1) is clearly the toughest of the three teams, and even getting the Gaels at Haas Pavilion will be a challenging assignment.

The Bears have had eight days since their most recent game, a 72-66 win over UC Davis. This is Cal’s first true road game, having lost to Duke and Texas at Madison Square Garden.

This Cal team is clearly better than what we saw the past two seasons under former coach Wyking Jones, when the Bears won just eight games each season. But first-year coach Mark Fox knows the Bears have miles to go to be competitive in the Pac-12.

After scoring well in their first three games (82.7 points), the Bears dramatically were less productive the past four outings (55.8). They are turning the ball over at a far higher rate than they are forcing them (13.2 to 8.8) and they are only a modestly successful rebounding team (34.0 to 32.8).

Cal starting lineup: One change tonight - Juhwan Harris-Dyson will start in place of leading scorer Matt Bradley, who is being held out of the start of the game due to what Cal described as a minor disciplinary issue. The remainder of the starting five remains the same: C Lars Thiemann, F Grant Anticevich, G Joel Brown and G Kareem South,

Check back for in-game updates.

15:12 1st H: Cal not off to a great start. The Bears are shooting 0-for-7 from the field and struggling to find good shots. USF center Jimbo Lull has a tip-in and two free throws. And Charles Minlend just made a 3-pointer for the Dons. Matt Bradley entered the game at 16:23. USF 7, Cal 1.

11:26 1st H: Things aren't getting any better for the Bears. They are shooting 1-for-10 with 4 turnovers. The Bears' only field goal - a jumper by Bradley with 13:22 left. Meanwhile, USF already had three 3-point baskets - from 3 different players. USF 15, Cal 4.

7:02 1st H: Signs of life from Cal, at least the offense. After making just 1 of their first 10 shots, the Bears hit 4 in a row, including a pair of 3-pointers from Kareem South. They're still not doing much to slow down USF, which is 5-for-9 from the 3-point arc. Cal now 5-for-15 from the field with 6 turnovers. USF 25, Cal 14.

3:55 1st H: Somehow, Cal has gotten itself back into this game. Defense a bit better, intensity up, and the Bears are making a few shots. Kareem South has eight points. Still turning the ball over, the Bears are up to 40 percent from the field. USF has gone cold - 0-for-8 over the past 4:45. USF 28, Cal 20.

HALFTIME: USF 34, Cal 32. Against all odds, we have a game. The Bears made 10 of their final 14 shots after starting 1 for 10 for a first-half shooting percentage of just under 46 percent. South has 12 points and Bradley has 9. USF, which couldn't miss to open the game, finished the half at 35 percent.