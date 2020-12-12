Cal-USF Preview: Bears Try to Snap Three-Game Losing Streak

CAL (2-4) vs. USF (5-2)

WHERE: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, CA

WHEN: Sunday, noon

TV/RADIO: Pac-12 Network/810-AM

CAL-USF HISTORY: Cal leads 46-32 in a series that began in 1914-15. USF won 76-64 last year in San Francisco and 79-60 the year before at Berkeley. The teams hadn’t played for 10 years before that one, so Cal’s most recent victory in the series came in 2009-09.

CAL STORYLINES: The Bears look to break their three-game losing streak and avoid a second straight defeat to a team from the West Coast Conference. Cal dropped back-to-back Pac-12 games to Arizona State and UCLA, then lost Wednesday to Pepperdine — all by double-digit margins . . . Junior guard Matt Bradley scored a career-high 27 points against the Waves and became the 48th Cal player to reach 1,000 points for his career. Bradley’s 19.5 season scoring average is second in the Pac-12, trailing Oregon’s Eugene Omoruyi . . . Senior forward Grant Anticevich scored a season-best 21 points vs. Pepperdine, but the rest of the Bears combined for just 14 points on 4-for-20 shooting . . . Cal ranks 11th in the Pac-12 in 3-point accuracy at 29.3 percent.

USF STORYLINES: The Dons have won three in a row, all by at least 25 points, but the high point of their season was a 61-60 win over then-No. 4 Virginia the day after Thanksgiving in Connecticut . . . USF is pursuing its fifth straight 20-win season, a second in a row under coach Todd Golden. The Dons were picked fifth in the West Coast Conference . . . The Dons are led by senior guard Jamaree Bouyea (17.6) and junior Khlalil Shabazz (14.9) . . . Dzmitry Ryuny, a 6-9 junior from Belarus, contributes 11.9 points and a team-best 6.6 rebounds . . . Junior guard Dmari Milstead, an East Bay product, is coming off a season-best 24 points in the Dons’ 107-62 win over Long Beach State on Thursday . . . For all their early-season success, the guard-oriented Dons rank last in the WCC in rebounding margin at minus-2.83.

