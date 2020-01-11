Cal’s matchup today against Washington will be useful to see how much progress the Bears have made defensively in six weeks.

On Nov. 21 at Madison Square Garden, the Bears faced Duke freshman Vernon Carey Jr.

Today, they get their first look at UW freshman Isaiah Stewart.

Coming out of high school a year ago, Stewart was rated by rivals.com as the No. 2 center prospect in the country. Carey was No. 3. Erstwhile Memphis big man James Wiseman, who has declared for the NBA draft, was No. 1.

Cal needs to be better against Stewart than it was against Carey.

Carey took the Bears apart, posting 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots in the Blue Devils’ 87-52 victory.

Cal has no individual defender equipped to deal with either Carey or Stewart, but the Bears need to be more effective as a team containing the 6-foot-9, 250-pounder.

Stewart averages 19.5 points and 9.1 rebounds and has blocked 28 shots this season. He is listed on Washington’s roster as a forward, but does his work inside, and is 0-for-8 on 3-point tries this season.

Stanford took Stewart out of the game Thursday night, limiting him to modest totals of four points, five rebounds and three blocked shots. Handcuffed by four fouls, Stewart played just 26 minutes.

Here's my Cal-UW game preview.

Tipoff is 5 p.m. Check back later to keep track of the action with my in-game thread: