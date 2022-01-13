Cal-Washington Basketball Live Game Updates

Bears seek their first road win in Wednesday's game in Seattle

Cal faced Washington Wednesday night in Seattle starting at 7 p.m.

Pregame: Cal starting point guard Joel Brown was not available for Wednesday's game, although no reason was provided.

The Bears entered the game with a 9-7 overall record, including 2-3 in the Pac-12. They lost both home games last week to top-10 teams, falling to then-No. 7 USC 77-63 last Thursday, then losing to then-No. 5 UCLA 60-52 on Saturday.

The Bears entered Wednesday's game with an 0-4 record away from home, including 0-2 on their opponent's home court and 0-2 on neutral sites.

Cal's leading scorer coming into play Wednesday was Andre Kelly, who was averaging 15.0 points per game after scoring 22 points in Saturday's loss to UCLA.

Washington entered play on Wednesday with a 6-7 record, including 1-2 in the conference. The Huskies were 3-4 at home before facing Cal.

Washington boasts the Pac-12's leading scorer in Terrell Brown Jr., who began the day averaging 20.7 points per game.

The Huskies split a pair of road games last week, beating Utah 74-68 last Thursday before losing to Colorado 78-64 on Sunday.

Washington entered the game ranked last in the Pac-12 in both scoring defense and rebounding margin.

Cal's starting lineup: F Grant Anticevich, F Andre Kelly, G Jarred Hyder, G Jordan Shepherd, F Kuany Kuany

Point guard Joel Brown was not in the Bears' starting lineup. Freshman Sam Alajiki returned after missing two games for an unspecified health issue and entered the game early in the first half.

Washington's starting lineup: G Terrell Brown Jr., F Emmitt Matthews, G Jamal Bey, G Daejon Davis, F Nate Roberts

FIRST HALF

18:30 first half: Mark Fox calls a timeout 1:30 into the game. Washington 4, Cal 2

15:02 first half: Cal is 2-for-5 from the field, while Washington has taken 11 shots, making four of them. Emmitt Matthews Jr. has four points for the Huskies. Washington 8, Cal 4.

13:47 first half. A steal and break-away dunk by Jordan Shepherd tied the score at 8-8. Cal 8, Washington 8.

10:15 first half: A 3-point shot by Washington's Cole Bajema at 11:33 completes an eight-point Huskies run. Bajema scores again, was fouled on the play and finished the three-point play. Bajema has six points, and Matthews has six. Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr., the Pac-12's leading scorer, has just one point so far. Washington 19, Cal 10.

7:28 first half: Cal has committed seven turnovers in the first 12 minutes against the Huskies' zone defense. Former Stanford guard Daejon Davis, who is now with the Huskies, has four steals already. Washington 21, Cal 13.

6:00 first half: Jordan Shepherd hits a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to five points, but Cole Bajema hits one of two free throws. Washington 22, Cal 16.

4:29 first half: Cal takes its first lead when Sam Alajiki gets a loose ball and converts a fast break at the 4:30 mark. A 3-pointer by Kuany Kuany on the previous Cal possession got the Bears within a point. Shepherd leads the Bears with seven points. Bajema has seven points for the Huskies. Cal 23, Washington 22.

1:51 first half: A Jalen Celestine bucket at the 2:31 mark gives Cal a three-point lead. Washington has yet to commit a foul. Cal 30, Washington 27.

Halftime: Cal freshman Marsalis Roberson scored from in close at the first-half buzzer for his first points as a college player. It also gives the Bears a seven-point lead at halftime: Cal 34, Washington 27.

Cal made 9 of its last 10 shots of the half to take the seven-point lead after trailing by nine points with 10:15 left in the half. Cal finished the half shooting 55.6% from the field, and went 4-for-9 on 3-pointers.

Alajiki and Shepherd have seven points apiece for Cal. Andre Kelly, the Bears' leading scorer at 15.0 points a game, has just two points and has taken just two shots.

Terrell Brown Jr. has just three points for the Huskies.

Cal had only two more turnover in the final eight minutes of the first half to give the Bears nine for the first half. Washington had 10 first-half turnovers.

Bajema has seven points for the Huskies, who shot 39.3 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes.

Cal did not attempt a single free throw in the first half. Washington was 3-for-5 from the line. The Huskies committed just one foul in the first half.

Cal got half of its points from its bench players in the first half.

SECOND HALF

19:26 second half: Grant Anticevich hits a jumper to push Cal's lead to nine points, before Nate Roberts hits two free throws. Cal 36, Washington 29.

16:32 second half: A 3-pointer by Daejon Davis reduces the Cal lead to four points ith 17:17 left, but Anticevich hits a bucket to get the lead back to six. Cal 40, Washington 34.

15:52 second half: Daejon Davis has eight points for Washington, which has made 3-of-6 shots in the second half. Cal still has not attempted a free throw in the game. Cal 40, Washington 36.

12:17 second half: Terrell Brown Jr. converts a three-point play to tie the game. Cal 44, Washington 44.

