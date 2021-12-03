Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Cal Women's Basketball: Michelle Onyiah's Basket Gives Bears the Win

    Cal improves to 6-1 by beating Fresno State by a point
    Michelle Onyiah scored on a layup with 15 second left to provide the winning points in Cal's 73-72 victory over Fresno State in a women's basketball game Thursday night in Berkeley.

    The Bears improved to 6-1 by rallying from a six-point deficit with 3:35 left in the fourth quarter. Cal's 7-0 run began with a 3-point shot by freshman Jayda Curry, who finished with 15 points.

    Fresno State (2-5) regained the lead when Haley Cavinder scored to give the Bulldogs a 72-71 lead with 40 seconds to go.

    Onyiah then scored the winning basket on a drive that ended with a left-handed layup.

    The Bears scored 42 of their 73 points in the paint.  Jaydn Bush had her first double-double of the season, scoring a season-high 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Onyiah had a season-high 10 points, along with nine rebounds.

    The Bears face a significant challenge in their next game when they travel to Fayetteville, Ark., to face Arkansas on Sunday afternoon.

    Cover photo of Michelle Onyiah by Kelley L Cox, KLC Fotos

