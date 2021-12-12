Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Score Most Points in 6 Years in Win

    Cal cracks the century mark in lopsided victory over McNeese State
    Author:

    Cal started strong and just got stronger as the Golden Bears women's basketball team clobbered McNeese State 102-60 Saturday afternoon at Haas Pavilion

    It was the most points scored by Cal since the Bears scored 106 points in a 106-44 victory over Cal State Northridge on Dec. 30, 2015. This was also Cal's largest margin of victory since that 2015 game against CSUN.

    Cal averaged just 49.8 points last season when it went 1-16. This season, through nine games, the Golden Bears are averaging 74.9 points per contest.

    Cal improved to 7-2 by taking command early. The Bears scored the first 10 points of the game, and increased its lead to 18-2 as McNeese (3-6) missed its first 16 shots from the floor. 

    The Bears limited McNeese to 15 percent shooting (6-for-39) in the first half, which ended with Cal holding a 48-20 lead.

    Cal had its offensive explosion without the services of starter Cailyn Crocker, who did not play. But the Bears had plenty of offense, as four players finished in double figures  and 10 players scored points.

    Freshman Jayda Curry and Dalayah Daniels each scored 17 points. Michelle Onyiah added 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, and Evelien Lutje Schipholt had 12 points and nine boards.

    Read More

    Leilani McIntosh scored just six points, but she had eight assists with just one turnover.

    Cal shot 53.6 percent from the field for the game and had 20 assists with 10 turnovers. The Bears had only five turnovers after three quarters.

    .

    Cover photo of Leilani McIntosh by Kelley Cox, KLC Fotos

    .

    Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

    Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport.

    Leilani McIntosh Kelley Cox
    Basketball

    Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Score Most Points in 6 Years in Win

    27 seconds ago
    Dan Lanning Joshua Jones
    Football

    Oregon Hires Georgia Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning as Ducks Head Coach

    1 hour ago
    Patrick Laird Joseph Maiorana
    Football

    Former Cal Star Patrick Laird Placed on NFL Injured Reserve

    6 hours ago
    Dan Lanning Joshua L Jones
    Football

    Conflicting Reports on Whether Georgia's Dan Lanning Will Be Named Oregon Head Coach

    6 hours ago
    Anusiem
    Football

    Cal Transfer Chigozie Anusiem Commits to Hawaii

    23 hours ago
    Cal guard Jalen Celestine drives to the basket against Seton Hall.
    Basketball

    Cal Faces Challenge from Santa Clara as it Tries to Inch Above .500

    Dec 10, 2021
    Justin Wilcox Kelvin Kuo
    Football

    Report: Cal's Justin Wilcox Interviews for Oregon Coaching Vacancy

    Dec 10, 2021
    Charlie Ragle 2
    Football

    Cal Special Teams Coach Charlie Ragle Named Head Coach at Idaho State

    Dec 10, 2021