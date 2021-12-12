Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Score Most Points in 6 Years in Win

Cal started strong and just got stronger as the Golden Bears women's basketball team clobbered McNeese State 102-60 Saturday afternoon at Haas Pavilion

It was the most points scored by Cal since the Bears scored 106 points in a 106-44 victory over Cal State Northridge on Dec. 30, 2015. This was also Cal's largest margin of victory since that 2015 game against CSUN.

Cal averaged just 49.8 points last season when it went 1-16. This season, through nine games, the Golden Bears are averaging 74.9 points per contest.

Cal improved to 7-2 by taking command early. The Bears scored the first 10 points of the game, and increased its lead to 18-2 as McNeese (3-6) missed its first 16 shots from the floor.

The Bears limited McNeese to 15 percent shooting (6-for-39) in the first half, which ended with Cal holding a 48-20 lead.

Cal had its offensive explosion without the services of starter Cailyn Crocker, who did not play. But the Bears had plenty of offense, as four players finished in double figures and 10 players scored points.

Freshman Jayda Curry and Dalayah Daniels each scored 17 points. Michelle Onyiah added 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, and Evelien Lutje Schipholt had 12 points and nine boards.

Leilani McIntosh scored just six points, but she had eight assists with just one turnover.

Cal shot 53.6 percent from the field for the game and had 20 assists with 10 turnovers. The Bears had only five turnovers after three quarters.

.

Cover photo of Leilani McIntosh by Kelley Cox, KLC Fotos

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport.