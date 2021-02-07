Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Stay Winless With Loss to Colorado

Cal's women's basketball team was unable to get its first win Sunday, and Bears freshman Mia Mastrov was unable to match her remarkable college-debut performance of two days earlier.

Colorado defeated Cal 67-52 in Berkeley on Sunday, dropping the Bears' record to 0-13 overall at 0-10 in the Pac-12.

This is by far the deepest Cal has gone into a season without a win since the Bears began playing women's basketball in 1973-74.

Mastrov, who began classes at Cal on January 19, two weeks after graduating from Miramonte High School, struggled this time. In Friday's loss to Utah, Mastrov scored 20 points, the most points scored by any Cal player in a collegiate debut this century. She made four of her first five three-point shots in that game.

It was a different story on Sunday, when Mastrov was in the starting lineup. She made her first shot against Colorado -- a three-pointer -- with 3:14 left in the first quarter, but that was it. She missed her last seven shots, four of which were three-point attempts, and finished with three points.

The high scorers for Cal were Leilani McIntosh with 13 points and Michelle Onyiah with 12.

The Buffaloes (7-9, 5-8 Pac-12) buried the Bears under a flurry of three-pointers. Although Colorado came into the game making just 28.9 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, the Buffaloes made 11 of their first 14 attempts from long range against the Bears. Colorado finished the game 11-for-20 from long range, but those final six misses came after the outcome had been decided.

Back on January 14, Cal lost this season's first matchup against Colorado 89-60 in Boulder, Colorado.

The Buffaloes were on fire from long range in the first half, when they were 8-for-10 on three-point shots. They shot 62.1 percent overall in the first half, which ended with Colorado holding a 45-23 lead.

Cal's next game is Friday in Eugene, Oregon, against 12th-ranked Oregon.

Cover photo by Kayla Lawrence

