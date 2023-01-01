Cal Women Nearly Pull Off Upset of a Ranked Team

Cal nearly pulled off an upset on Saturday night, rallying from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game before losing to No. 18 Arizona 63-56 at Haas Pavilion.

The Golden Bears (9-4, 0-2 Pac-12) trailed by 16 points late in the first half and were behind 48-37 when Arizona's Cate Reese hit a bucket 10 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Jayda Curry had only five points to that point, but she scored eight points in the final quarter, and she ended a 13-2 Cal run with two free throws that tied the score 50-50 with 6:20 remaining.

However, the Bears could never get in front. Rees scored 15 seconds later to put the Wildcats (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) back in front and they pushed their lead to six points.

But the Bears made one more run and got within a point when Curry nailed three-pointer at the 2:02 mark.

After defensive stop, Cal had a chance to take the lead but the Bears' Kemery Martin missed a shot in the lane with 59 seconds left.

Arizona increased its lead to four points when the Wildcats' Lauren Fields made a three-point shot with 33 seconds to go and that was enough to end Cal's hopes.

Curry finished with 13 points but she was just 4-for-18 from the field. She made two three-pointers and has made at least one three-pointer in 35 straight games. That's the longest active such streak in the Pac-12 and the third longest in the conference since the 1999-2000 season.

Leilani McIntosh scored 12 points, Kemery Martin 11 and Ugonne Onyiah added 10.

