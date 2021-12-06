Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Lose to Arkansas

Bears' record slips to 6-2 with loss on the road, but they were competitive

The Cal women's basketball team lost to Arkansas 84-67 on Sunday in Fayetteville, Ark., but the Bears were competitive in the game.

Cal led by nine points midway through the second quarter, but the Razorbacks erased that deficit and pulled away in the fourth quarter.

The loss dropped Cal's record to 6-2, while Arkansas, which was picked to finish seventh in the 14-team SEC in the preseason poll, improved to 7-2 overall and 6-0 at home.

The Bears were led by freshman guard Jayda Curry, who finished with 18 points, going 7-for-18 from the field, including 3-for-9 on three-point shots. Jazlen Green added a season-high 16 points or the Bears.

Makayla Daniels had a game-high 32 points for Arkansas.

Cal shot 41.0 percent from the field, made 7-of-24 from long range, and converted 10-of-12 free throws.

Cal made more field goals than Arkansas (25-24), but the Razorbacks outscored the Bears by 19 points at the foul line, converting 29-of-32 free throws.

Cal held a 26-17 lead with 6:37 left in the opening quarter, but the Razorbacks rallied to take a seven-point lead at halftime.

The Bears trailed by eight points early in the fourth quarter, but Arkansas dominated the rest of the period and pulled away.

The Bears return to action Saturday when they host McNeese State on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

