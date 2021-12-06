Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Lose to Arkansas

    Bears' record slips to 6-2 with loss on the road, but they were competitive
    Author:

    The Cal women's basketball team lost to Arkansas 84-67 on Sunday in Fayetteville, Ark., but the Bears were competitive in the game.

    Cal led by nine points midway through the second quarter, but the Razorbacks erased that deficit and pulled away in the fourth quarter.

    The loss dropped Cal's record to 6-2, while Arkansas, which was picked to finish seventh in the 14-team SEC in the preseason poll, improved to 7-2 overall and 6-0 at home.

    The Bears were led by freshman guard Jayda Curry, who finished with 18 points, going 7-for-18 from the field, including 3-for-9 on three-point shots. Jazlen Green added a season-high 16 points or the Bears.

    Makayla Daniels had a game-high 32 points for Arkansas.

    Cal shot 41.0 percent from the field, made 7-of-24 from long range, and converted 10-of-12 free throws.  

    Cal made more field goals than Arkansas (25-24), but the Razorbacks outscored the Bears by 19 points at the foul line, converting 29-of-32 free throws.

    Read More

    Cal held a 26-17 lead with 6:37 left in the opening quarter, but the Razorbacks rallied to take a seven-point lead at halftime.

    The Bears trailed by eight points early in the fourth quarter, but Arkansas dominated the rest of the period and pulled away.

    The Bears return to action Saturday when they host McNeese State on Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

    .

    Cover photo of Jayda Curry

    .

    Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

    Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

    Jayda Curry
    Basketball

    Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Lose to Arkansas

    32 seconds ago
    wilcox and bellotti
    Football

    With Mario Cristobal Leaving, Is Justin Wilcox a Candidate for Oregon Job?

    25 minutes ago
    Cal's 2021 national championship team
    Other Sports

    Cal Topples USC 13-12 to Capture NCAA Men's Water Polo Championship

    51 minutes ago
    Utah Kirby Lee
    Football

    Pac-12 Bowl Matchups: Utah-Ohio State in Rose; Oregon-Oklahoma in Alamo

    16 hours ago
    Keenan Allen Joseph Maiorana
    Football

    Cal in NFL: Jared Goff's TD Pass on Last Play Gives Lions First Win

    16 hours ago
    Grant Anticevich Nick Grace Utah athletics
    Basketball

    Cal Lets Halftime Lead Slip Away in Loss to Utah

    19 hours ago
    Collin Morikawa
    Other Sports

    Fifth-Place Finish at the Bahamas Will Keep Collin Morikawa from No. 1 Ranking

    21 hours ago
    Nikko Remigio John Hefti
    Football

    Not a Great Cal Performance, But Beating USC in Finale Is Worth a Lot

    Dec 5, 2021