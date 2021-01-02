Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Barely Fall Short in Loss to ASU

Late rally nearly gets the Golden Bears their first victory in a game that was delayed by more than three hours

Cal came agonizingly close to getting its first women's basketball victory of the season, but the Bears ultimately came up short in a 56-53 loss to Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz., Friday night.

The Bears had an opportunity to win the game in the closing seconds but could not come up with the key bucket.

Freshman Dalayah Daniels led the Bears with 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting, and her three-point basket in the final minute gave the Bears a chance to win it. Point guard Leilana McIntosh added 15 points and six steals, but she failed to make a pivotal shot in the final moments.

The game was delayed by 3 1/2 hours because of COVID-19 safety concerns and did not start until 5:30 p.m.

The Bears (0-8, 0-5 Pac-12) started strong, and took a nine-point lead at halftime over the Sun Devils (7-2, 3-2), limiting ASU to 19 points and 24.1 percent shooting over the first two quarters.

Cal extended its lead to 11 points early in the third quarter, but the Sun Devils then began their comeback. The Bears held a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Sun Devils scored the first 10 points of the final quarter to take command.

The Bears whittled the nine-point deficit down to one when Daniels hit a three-point shot with 41 seconds left, and after an empty ASU possession, Cal regained possession with 7.8 second to go, needing to go the length of the court.

McIntosh took a pass in stride and dribbled at full speed all the way to the basket, but her five-foot shot .in the lane hit nothing but air with 2.1 seconds left. Two free throws by ASU with 0.8 of a second left set the final score.

