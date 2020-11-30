SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Lose to Bakersfield, Fall to 0-2

Jake Curtis

Cal’s young women’s basketball team is off to a disappointing start to its 2020-21 season as the Bears fell to 0-2 after losing to Cal State Bakersfield 60-52 Sunday afternoon at Haas Pavilion.

The Bears got freshman guard Alma Elsnitz back after she missed the opener with an injury, but Cal was still without two potential starters in sophomore guards Jazlen Green and Cailyn Crocker, who continue to be sidelined by injuries.

But Cal expected to do better against the Roadrunners, who were playing their first game of the season and were picked to finish eighth in the 11-team Big West Conference.

“We definitely have a lot of work to do,” said Cal point guard Leilani McIntosh, who had 12 points, “but I know our potential, and I’ve seen it in practice, and some spots in the game. We just have to put it all together and I feel that we will.”

Cal started three freshmen and two sophomores on Sunday, and Elsnitz had a team-high 14 points in her college debut.

The other two freshman starters were not as successful. Dalayah Daniels scored nine points, but was 2-for-10 from the field, while guard Ornela Muca scored two points and went 0-for-9 from the floor.

The one freshman who showed some promise was 6-foot-8 Sela Heide, who scored seven points on 2-for-3 shooting and also had six rebounds and one blocked shot in 18 minutes of court time.

Bakersfield surged to an 18-point lead late in the third quarter, and Cal reduced the margin to six points with six minutes left in the game. But that was as close as Cal could get.

Bakersfield led 36-29 at halftime and shot 53.3 percent from the field over the first two quarters.

Charmin Smith discusses the absence of Green and Crocker:

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Matt Bradley Become More Than Cal's Leading Scorer?

Bears Will Benefit if Their Leading Scorer Also Becomes a Better Passer and Defender

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Roundup: Washington Grabs First Place in North With Comeback Win

Huskies overcome a 21-point deficit to knock off Utah and grab sole possession of top spot in the North, thanks to Oregon's Friday loss to Oregon State

Jake Curtis

Cal Shouldn't Have to Gamble With a 2-Point Try to Win a Football Game

Fixing Special Teams Should Be the Priority, Not Avoiding Their Use

Jeff Faraudo

by

napabear

Cal Football: `Specious Teams' Are Taking The Axe to Golden Bears' Season

Criticl Errors Have Undermined Otherwise Promising Outings

Jeff Faraudo

Cal's Loss to Stanford Leads to the Possibility of a Winless Season

Bears probably should have beaten the Cardinal, but special-teams mistakes doom Cal to 0-3 start with Oregon next

Jake Curtis

by

goldenone1

NFL Fantasy Experts Have Mixed Opinions on Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff

Rams quarterback often seems to be a mystery to Fantasy players, and this week's game against the 49ers is no exception as they don't agree on what to do with him

Jake Curtis

Cal Loses to Stanford on Blocked Extra Point

Bears drop 123rd Big Game 24-23, face Oregon next Saturday in Berkeley

Jake Curtis

Cal vs. Stanford: Big Game Thread

Find Updates Here Throughout Friday's 123rd Big Game at Memorial Stadium

Jeff Faraudo

Cal's Revamped O-line is Young But Confident Heading into the Big Game

Two Redshirt Freshmen Expected to Start for Cal vs. Stanford

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Picks: Can Cal Make it Two in a Row Over Rival Stanford?

Even With No Fans and No Wins, the Big Game Matters to Those Involved

Jeff Faraudo