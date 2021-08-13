Cal Women's Basketball: Game at Arkansas Highlights Nonconference Schedule

Golden Bears also play a game at the home of the Golden State Warriors

A road game against Arkansas and a game at the Chase Center in San Francisco highlight the Cal women’s basketball 2021-22 nonconference schedule, which was announced Friday.

The Golden Bears will play 11 nonconference games, with eight of them at home at Haas Pavilion.

However, two of the games away from Haas are the most intriguing contests on the Bears’ nonconference slate.

Cal will face San Francisco in a Nov. 13 game at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.

Then, on Sunday, Dec. 5, the Golden Bears will travel to Fayetteville, Ark., to face Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks were ranked No. 15 in the final Associated Press top 25, and they had two big wins at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas handed Connecticut its only regular-season loss last season at Bud Walton Arena, and the Razorbacks handed Baylor one of its two regular-season defeats at that same venue. UConn and Baylor finished the regular season ranked No. 1 and No. 5, respectively.

Last season, Arkansas went 12-1 at home, where the Razorbacks averaged over 2,200 in attendance.



2021-22 Cal Women's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Friday, Oct. 29 -- Westmont (exhibition), at Berkeley, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4 – St. Martin’s (exhibition), at Berkeley, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – Sacramento State, at Berkeley, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 13 – San Francisco, at San Francisco Chase Center

Tuesday, Nov. 16 – Utah State, at Berkeley, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20 – UC San Diego, at San Diego, TBA

Friday, Nov. 26 – Furman, at Berkeley, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27 – Mississippi or San Diego State, at Berkeley, 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2 – Fresno State, at Berkeley, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5 – Arkansas, at Fayetteville, Arkansas, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 11 – McNeese State, at Berkeley, TBA

Saturday, Dec. 18 – Cal Poly, at Berkeley, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21 – Saint Mary’s, at Berkeley, 1 p.m.

Cover photo of Leilani McIntosh and Charmin Smith is by Soobum Im, USA TODAY Sports

