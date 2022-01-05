Cal Women's Basketball Home Game Against Oregon State Postponed

Friday's game will be rescheduled, but the Bears are still scheduled to face Oregon on Sunday

The Cal women's basketball Pac-12 home opener against Oregon State, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7, has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within in the Oregon State program. The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.

Golden Bears officials will work with Oregon State and in conjunction with the Pac-12 Conference office to reschedule the postponed game on a later date. Tickets purchased for Friday's game will remain valid on the rescheduled date.

Cal's Sunday home game against Oregon is still on as scheduled. The Bears and Ducks are slated to tip off at 1 p.m. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network.

Cal's lost its Pac-12 opener against Washington State last Friday, and that was the only one of the six Pac-12 women's games scheduled for that day that was not postponed because of COVID issues. The Golden Bears' game against Washington scheduled for last Sunday was postponed.

Cal was missing three players in its loss at Washington State -- Jayda Curry, Dalayah Daniels and Jazlen Green.

.

Cover photo of Cailyn Crocker by Dean Hare, WSU Athletics

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport