Cal Women's Basketball Signs a Stanford Transfer

Cal women’s basketball added its third transfer in two days on Thursday, and this time they pulled in a player from the Bears’ Bay Area rival.

Cal announced that it has signed Stanford transfer Carly Amborn to its roster for the 2026-27 season.

Amborn, a 6-foot-2 guard from Larkspur, California, was a freshman this past season at Stanford so she comes to Cal as a sophomore.

Amborn played in just 16 games for Stanford this past season, with no starts, while averaging 3.0 minutes, 2.0 points and 0.5 rebounds as a freshman.

She did not play in either game against Cal this past season.

Despite her limited playing time, Amborn indicated that she is an accurate long-range shooter. She attempted 14 three-point shots this past season and made eight of them, a 57.1 percentage.

She was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN HoopGurlz as a senior at San Domenico School.

Cal previously signed Missouri transfer Shannon Dowell and Rhode Island transfer Albina Syla.

“Carly brings tremendous size to the guard position,” Cal head coach Charmin Smith said in a statement provided by Cal. “With her length not only will she be a matchup problem for opposing backcourts, she will also give us versatility on defense to guard multiple positions. I’ve been following her since high school and she is a lights out 3-point shooter so she will be a great compliment to our existing 3-point threats and fits our style of play extremely well.”