Cal Women's Basketball Uniforms Nominated for Best of the Year

Cal's 2025-26 women's basketball uniforms are among the best in the country, or so says UNISWAG, a digital platform that keeps up with the latest trends in sports clothes and uniforms.

Cal's women's unforms were among the 15 uniforms nominated as the best in college basketball this season. The winner was determined by fan voting. The voting is already over and the results will be released on Friday, May 29.

Cal's men's uniforms were also among the 15 nominees on the male side, and we'll report on that on Wednesday.

Here is the Cal women's uniform nominated by UNISWAG.

UNISWAG Women’s Basketball Uniform of the Year Nominee@CalWBBall is up for the best College Women’s Basketball uniform for the 2026 season!



Click here to vote: https://t.co/0UMURgsvUw#uniswag pic.twitter.com/iCldHPvwfG — UNISWAG (@UNISWAG) May 21, 2026

Cal star Lulu Twidale is featured on the twitter photo showing Cal's nomination, and the color and script "Golden Bears" give it a distinctive look.

Of course, you've got to win some games to give the uniform enough exposure. Cal finished with a 21-15 overall record and a 9-9 mark in the ACC this season. The Bears barely missed getting to the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row, but reached the third round (quarterfinals) of the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament.

Twidale was the star of this season's team, and was a key part of the 2024-25 Golden Bears squad that reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019, Cal will return most of the players from this past season's squad and added some important transfers, including Missouri transfer Shannon Dowell.

The 14 other nominees for best women's basketball uniform of 2026 are Maryland, Oregon, Texas, Texas Tech, North Carolina, USC, Notre Dame, Arizona State, BYU, Clemson, TCU, Duke, Marquette and UCF. You can look at those uniforms on the UNISWAG website. You will notice that nearly all of them are top-notch programs that finished with impressive records in 2025-26. (UCF is the lone exception.)

Cal is one of five ACC schools in the mix -- Cal, Notre Dame, Clemson, Duke and North Carolina.

These twitter photos show only one uniform version, and Cal, like all schools, have several versions, as seen below.

Kayla Williams | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Lulu Twidale | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images